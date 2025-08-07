One of the few filmmakers to earn a Palme d’Or twice over, Bille August started his career with a pair of period dramas that have been largely forgotten by contemporary audiences. Altered Innocence will amend the oversight with their release of Angst by August, a Blu-ray pairing of Zappa and Twist and Shout that arrives on October 28. Ahead of this, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer.

Here’s the synopses for both films:

Zappa: Three young boys, Bjørn (Adam Tønsberg), Steen (Peter Reichhardt), and Mulle (Morton Hoff), navigate the transition from boyhood to adolescence in Billie August’s stunning, period drama. Steen and Bjørn have formed their own small gang, and invite Mulle to join, but humiliation, cruelty, and violence follow as Steen leads Bjørn further into his loveless, frustrated, and, ultimately, sadistic world. Gentle, funny, honest, and fearlessly dark, ‘Zappa’ is a richly textured and unforgettable, novelesque film. Twist and Shout: Denmark’s biggest indigenous hit at the time of its release, ‘Twist and Shout’ once again follows Bjørn (Adam Tønsbrerg). During the explosion of Beatlemania in Europe, Bjørn plays drums in a rock ‘n’ roll band while Erik (Lars Simonsen) must care for his mentally ill mother. Amid the excitement of music, romance, and sex, the young men must confront the harsh realities of the adult world in director Billie August’s stark and beautiful film.

Find the trailer, BD cover, and special features below, and pre-order here.