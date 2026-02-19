Premiering in competition at Berlinale last year, Johanna Moder’s Mother’s Baby tells a Rosemary’s Baby-esque mystery with a cast featuring Marie Leuenberger, Hans Low, and Claes Bang. Ahead of a release from Dark Sky Films in select theaters and digitally beginning March 6, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the new U.S. trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Julia, a successful conductor, and her partner Georg are longing for a child when Dr. Vilfort offers them hope. Julia becomes pregnant after successful treatment at the fertility doctor’s clinic. The birth does not go as planned and the baby is immediately taken away, leaving Julia in the dark about what has happened. When finally reunited with the child, Julia feels strangely distant. She begins to doubt whether it is really her child.”

“The script came about based on my own experiences and basically wrote itself,” Moder told THR last year. “I find it interesting that, in terms of society, stories are sometimes wrong. We say how things will be, including motherhood, and in reality, it turns out completely differently. We have an event here that is sold or marketed in a way that has absolutely nothing to do with reality, and I found that interesting.”

See the exclusive trailer below.