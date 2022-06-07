For those looking to experience the best that indie filmmaking has to offer, an eclectic NYC festival is now back in full force this month. After a consolidated, virtual edition last year, BAMcinemaFest is now returning for a complete, in-person edition taking place at BAM Rose Cinemas beginning June 23. Ahead of the launch, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer.

With a lineup that opens with the award-winning Aftershock, and includes the Lily Gladstone-led The Unknown Country, Free Chol Soo Lee from Julie Ha & Eugene Yi, Tyler Taormina’s Happer’s Comet, and Ramin Bahrani’s 2nd Chance, and more, the trailer takes a playful look at this years’ offerings. Watch below and learn more here.

See the lineup below.

Thu, Jun 23 at 7pm: Aftershock

Fri, June 24 at 6:45pm: Chee$e

Fri, June 24 at 9:30pm: Ferny & Luca

Sat, June 25 at 1:30pm: BAMcinemaFest Shorts Program 1

Sat, June 25 at 4:15pm: 100 Ways to Touch the Border

Sat, June 25 at 6:45pm: The Unknown Country

Sat, June 25 at 9:15pm: Actual People

Sun, June 26 at 1:30pm: BAMcinemaFest Shorts Program 2

Sun, June 26 at 4:15pm: Sirens

Sun, June 26 at 6:45pm: Nothing Lasts Forever

Sun, June 26 at 9:15pm: Crows Are White

Mon, June 27 at 7pm: Alma’s Rainbow + Hair Piece: A Film for Nappyheaded People

Tue, June 28 at 7pm: Free Chol Soo Lee

Wed, June 29 at 7pm: Happer’s Comet + The Last Days of August

Thu, June 30 at 7pm: 2nd Chance

BAMcinemaFest 2022 takes place June 23-30. Get tickets here.