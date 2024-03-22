MUBI has unveiled next’s streaming lineup, featuring notable new releases, including Molly Manning Walker’s debut How to Have Sex, Kevin Macdonald’s High & Low: John Galliano, and Quentin Dupieux’s Yannick. Ahead of Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, two of his earlier films will arrive on the platform, along with a pair of features from All of Us Strangers director Andrew Haigh, as well as S. Craig Zahler’s Brawl in Cell Block 99, and more.
“The story can be translated into many different settings and I think it’s still relevant in terms of house parties, clubs, and even in relationships,” Molly Manning Walker recently told us about her debut How to Have Sex. “On the other hand: I wanted to make something that was very cinematic, but not set in a domestic environment. But the reason that this particular setting felt perfect was that––at that time, as teenagers––it was where we would learn to or pressure each other into having sex and finding relationships. The post-exam getaway is also the first time of being away from parents, and it sets the backdrop up in a great way.”
April 1st
Weekend, directed by Andrew Haigh | Andrew Haigh: A Double Bill
45 Years, directed by Andrew Haigh | Andrew Haigh: A Double Bill
Keep an Eye Out, directed by Quentin Dupieux | Madcap Adventure: Comedies by Quentin Dupieux
The Host, directed by Bong Joon Ho | Bong Hits: Films by Bong Joon Ho
Barking Dogs Never Bite, directed by Bong Joon Ho | Bong Hits: Films by Bong Joon Ho
Stavisky…,directed by Alain Resnais
Amores perros, directed by Alejandro González Ińárritu
The Death of Stalin, directed by Armando Iannucci
Brawl in Cell Block 99, directed by S. Craig Zahler
April 5th
Yannick, directed by Quentin Dupieux
How to Have Sex, directed by Molly Manning Walker
April 20th
The Red Sea Makes Me Wanna Cry, directed by Faris Alrjoob | Brief Encounters
April 26th
High & Low: John Galliano, directed by Kevin Macdonald