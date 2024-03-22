MUBI has unveiled next’s streaming lineup, featuring notable new releases, including Molly Manning Walker’s debut How to Have Sex, Kevin Macdonald’s High & Low: John Galliano, and Quentin Dupieux’s Yannick. Ahead of Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, two of his earlier films will arrive on the platform, along with a pair of features from All of Us Strangers director Andrew Haigh, as well as S. Craig Zahler’s Brawl in Cell Block 99, and more.

“The story can be translated into many different settings and I think it’s still relevant in terms of house parties, clubs, and even in relationships,” Molly Manning Walker recently told us about her debut How to Have Sex. “On the other hand: I wanted to make something that was very cinematic, but not set in a domestic environment. But the reason that this particular setting felt perfect was that––at that time, as teenagers––it was where we would learn to or pressure each other into having sex and finding relationships. The post-exam getaway is also the first time of being away from parents, and it sets the backdrop up in a great way.”

April 1st

Weekend, directed by Andrew Haigh | Andrew Haigh: A Double Bill

45 Years, directed by Andrew Haigh | Andrew Haigh: A Double Bill

Keep an Eye Out, directed by Quentin Dupieux | Madcap Adventure: Comedies by Quentin Dupieux

The Host, directed by Bong Joon Ho | Bong Hits: Films by Bong Joon Ho

Barking Dogs Never Bite, directed by Bong Joon Ho | Bong Hits: Films by Bong Joon Ho

Stavisky…,directed by Alain Resnais

Amores perros, directed by Alejandro González Ińárritu

The Death of Stalin, directed by Armando Iannucci

Brawl in Cell Block 99, directed by S. Craig Zahler

April 5th

Yannick, directed by Quentin Dupieux

How to Have Sex, directed by Molly Manning Walker

April 20th

The Red Sea Makes Me Wanna Cry, directed by Faris Alrjoob | Brief Encounters

April 26th

High & Low: John Galliano, directed by Kevin Macdonald