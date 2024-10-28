The Wolfpack director Crystal Moselle showed a deft hand in bringing a documentary-like authenticity to her drama Skate Kitchen. She’s now expanding those skills, heading out of NYC with The Black Sea, co-directed and starring Derrick B. Harden in a fish-out-of-water tale following a Brooklynite making waves in Bulgaria. Largely improvised with a cast also including Irmena Chichikova, Samuel Finzi, and Stoyo Mirkov, the film is a humorous, entertaining look at culture clashes and trying to find a sense of community.

Ahead of a theatrical release from Metrograph Pictures beginning on November 22, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the first poster for the film, which premiered earlier this year at SXSW and had a robust festival tour including Seattle, Nashville, Mill Valley, Middleburg, San Diego, and Philadelphia, Virginia, and Denver film festivals.

Here’s the synopsis: “Khalid, a charismatic big dreamer from Brooklyn, gets stuck in a small town on the Black Sea after chasing an opportunity for money that goes wrong. Being the only black guy in the town, he quickly becomes the center of the village’s attention. His New York City street bop is all he has to survive. In his pursuit to get home he finds connections he never expected, and goes on a surprisingly transformative journey… finding love, community, and a way to make his dreams come unexpectedly true.”

See the exclusive poster premiere below, along with the trailer.