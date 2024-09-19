Released 75 years ago this year, Carol Reed’s towering masterwork of film noir, The Third Man, has entered generation upon generation. Now, in celebration of its landmark anniversary, a new book by John Walsh uncovers more about its making. The Third Man: The Official Story of the Film, arriving on shelves October 1 from Titan Books, explores the making of the Graham Greene-scripted classic starring Joseph Cotten and Orson Welles.

The beautifully illustrated book dives deep into the making of the film, from Reed’s filmmaking approach to the battle for ownership between U.S. producer David O. Selznick and British producer Alexander Korda, which developed into protracted legal proceedings to the film’s resonance today for filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and beyond. Featuring unpublished photos and new interviews on the identity of the real-life Third Man and its connections to James Bond, we’re pleased to unveil a handful of materials today.

Check out the images below, courtesy of StudioCanal Films Ltd, Third Man Museum, and BFI.

Private letters from Graham Greene, seen for the first time courtesy of the Third Man Museum:

Orson Welles receiving make-up for the bruised face of Harry Lime:

The crew of the film was large but few individuals were credited, as was common at the time:

Director of Photography Robert Krasker, with Carol Reed, lining up a shot:

Anton Karas syncing the composition to the action on screen.

A few more behind-the-scenes photos:

The Third Man: The Official Story of the Film will be published on October 1.