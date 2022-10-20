From The Godfather to Solaris to Aguirre, the Wrath of God to Pink Flamingos to Cries and Whispers to The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie to Cabaret to The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, 1972 had no shortage of landmark cinematic works. One film hailing from 50 years ago that certainly deserves more attention will now hopefully get its due thanks to a new restoration.

The first female-directed Canadian narrative feature to come out of Quebec, Mireille Dansereau’s groundbreaking, 16mm-shot debut Dream Life has been restored in 2K by Arbelos. We’re pleased to exclusively debut the new trailer ahead of a week-long run at NYC’s Metrograph beginning on November 4.

A sensual and beguiling drama, the film centers on Isabelle and Virginie (Liliane Lemaître-Auger and Véronique Le Flaguais), two single young women who meet through their work at a Montreal film production company and become fast friends, sharing their romantic fantasies and disillusions, and setting out together to conduct a sort of field study in desire. Punctuating her story with visions of memories and daydreams, Dansereau creates an intimate interior double portrait, exploring the tricky relationship between Women’s Liberation and the prison of yearning.

See the exclusive trailer below.

Dream Life opens on November 4 at Metrograph.