It’s that time of year again. While some directors annually share their favorite films of the year, Steven Soderbergh lists everything he consumed, media-wise. For 2020––a year in which he not only released a new film, but shot another––he still got plenty of watching in.

His list includes months-early screenings of Mank (x4!), I’m Your Woman, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Cherry, and The Woman in the Window, as well no shortage of classics (notably Berlin Alexanderplatz, the ultimate quarantine viewing) and recent favorites, including Time, Long Day’s Journey Into Night, The Assistant, two films in the Small Axe anthology, and more. After beginning production on No Sudden Move on September 28, he also screened the first cut on November 14.

Check out the list below via his official site.

01/01 LES MISERABLES (’19)

01/02 Cassandra at the Wedding, Dorothy Baker

01/03 SERVANT

01/04 The Mills Bomb, Clive Egleton, THE LADYKILLERS (’55)

01/06 BELOW DECK

01/17 APOCALYPSE NOW (Theatrical)

01/08 WAVES

01/09 The Man in the Brown Suit, Agatha Christie

01/10 LE BONHEUR, AIRPORT

01/11 LET THEM ALL TALK

01/14 BELOW DECK, THE V.I.P.s

01/15 Broke: Hardship and Resilience in a City of Broken Promises, Jodie Adams Kirshner

01/16 Lookaway Lookaway, Wilton Barnhardt

01/17 DR. STRANGELOVE OR: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE BOMB, SERVANT, CHINATOWN

01/18 Topics of Conversation, Miranda Popkey, KILLER INSIDE: THE MIND OF AARON HERNANDEZ (3)

01/19 Joe Alves: Designing Jaws, Dennis L. Prince, A long time ago in a cutting room far, far away…., Paul Hirsch, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, RASHOMON

01/20 ANIMA*, WHAT DID JACK DO?*, BELOW DECK

01/21 FORTUNE FEIMSTER: SWEET & SALTY

01/24 SHRILL (2), AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, OUR MAN IN HAVANA

01/25 SHRILL (2), A FACE IN THE CROWD

01/26 THE WORLD’S MOST EXTREME CONSTRUCTION, TWO WEEKS IN ANOTHER TOWN

01/28 Vanishing New York, Jeremiah Moss, BELOW DECK, ODDS AGAINST TOMORROW

01/29 SHRILL (2), TRIPLE CROSS (’66)

01/30 NORA IS AWKWAFINA FROM QUEENS, SHRILL (2), JAWS

01/31 CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, HONEYLAND, SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS

02/01 OUR MAN IN HAVANA

02/02 SUPER BOWL LIV

02/03 BELOW DECK, FUGITIVE CEO: THE CARLOS GHOSN STORY, MCMILLIONS

02/04 Family Lexicon, Natalia Ginzburg, TOM PAPA: YOU’RE DOING GREAT, BELOW DECK: SAILING YACHT, GOLDFINGER

02/07 The Big Goodbye, Sam Wasson

02/08 Breakfast at Tiffany’s, “House of Flowers”, “A Diamond Guitar”, “A Christmas Memory”, Truman Capote, THE HOTEL INSPECTOR, AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, SEPARATE TABLES

02/09 BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S, THE HOTEL INSPECTOR, THE HAUNTING (’63)

02/10 BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT, MCMILLIONS

02/11 THE PHARMACIST (4)

02/12 SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO: STAY HUNGRY, THE HOTEL INSPECTOR, FRENZY, AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, THE MALTESE FALCON

02/13 THE SLENDER THREAD

02/14 THE VERDICT, DATELINE

02/15 FORMULA 1: DRIVE TO SURVIVE (2), THE BAD SLEEP WELL, THE INNOCENTS (’61), Weather, Jenny Offills

02/16 Dept. of Speculation, Jenny Offills

02/19 Boys and Sex, Peggy Orenstein, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, MCMILLIONS

02/20 BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT

02/21 AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS

02/22 An Unquiet Mind, Kay Redfield Jamison, FORMULA 1: DRIVE TO SURVIVE (2), MAGNET OF DOOM, WILDER V FURY II, WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

02/23 FORMULA 1: DRIVE TO SURVIVE (4), CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, BETTER CALL SAUL

02/24 BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT, MCMILLIONS

02/25 BETTER CALL SAUL, A MOUTHFUL OF AIR

02/27 “Kid Positive”, Adam Levin

02/28 KING CREOLE, FORMULA 1: DRIVE TO SURVIVE (6)

02/29 SHAMPOO, FORMULA 1: DRIVE TO SURVIVE (4), TOOTSIE

03/01 I’M YOUR WOMAN, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

03/02 Sometimes Brilliant, Larry Brilliant

03/06 BETTER CALL SAUL, MCMILLIONS, DEVS (2)

03/07 The Jetsetters, Amanda Eyre Ward, AWKWFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT

03/08 PLAYTIME

03/09 THE VANDAL*, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, SLOW BURN

03/11 AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT, MCMILLIONS, Slow Horses, Mick Herron

03/12 AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, DEVS

03/13 CICADA 3301: AN INTERNET MYSTERY, AMERICAN GREED

03/14 COLOR OUT OF SPACE, THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER

03/15 CITIZEN KANE, DIRTY MONEY: THE MAN AT THE TOP. CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

03/16 THE LIST OF ADRIAN MESSENGER, BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT, DIRTY MONEY: DIRTY GOLD, The Velvet Rope Economy, Nelson D. Schwartz

03/17 BERT KREISCHER: HEY BIG BOY

03/18 GOODFELLAS

03/19 BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC, AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, DEVS

03/20 THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (2)

03/21 TIGER KING: MURDER, MAYHEM, AND MADNESS, The Mirror and the Light, Hilary Mantel, MANK

03/22 TOUCH OF EVIL (Theatrical), TIGER KING: MURDER, MAYHEM, AND MADNESS, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, My Dark Vanessa, Kate Elizabeth Russell

03/23 MANK, IT ALWAYS RAINS ON SUNDAY, BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT

03/24 TOM SEGURA: BALL HOG, BETTER CALL SAUL

03/25 48 HOURS, VON RYAN’S EXPRESS, TIGER KING: MURDER, MAYHEM, AND MADNESS, NORA IS AWKWAFINA FROM QUEENS

03/26 HEAVEN’S GATE: THE BUTCHER’S CUT REDUX, TIGER KING: MURDER, MAYHEM, AND MADNESS (2), DEVS

03/27 TIGER KING: MURDER, MAYHEM, AND MADNESS (2)

03/28 The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, AN OFFICER AND A SPY

03/29 DISTANT VOICES, STILL LIVES, A LETTER TO THREE WIVES, THE FALLEN IDOL

03/30 Actress, Anne Enright, BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT

03/31 ESCAPE FROM THE PLANET OF THE APES, THE THICK OF IT (3)

04/01 THE HUNGER, THE THICK OF IT (2)

04/02 DEVS, A DANDY IN ASPIC, IF….

04/03 48 HRS, THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (2)

04/04 LOUIS C.K.: SINCERELY, THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (2), NETWORK

04/05 THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT

04/06 THE BITTER TEARS OF PETRA VON KANT, THE DRAUGHTSMAN’S CONTRACT, BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT

04/07 THE PANIC IN NEEDLE PARK, BETTER CALL SAUL, CITIZEN K, THE LONG VOYAGE HOME

04/08 THE COUNTESS AND THE RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE, REAL CRIME: SUPERMARKET HEIST, TWIN

04/09 DEVS, LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT (’19), THE SACRIFICE, ACCIDENT

04/10 NOTES ON THE MAKING OF BERLIN ALEXANDERPLATZ, BERLIN ALEXANDERPLATZ: A MEGAMOVIE AND ITS STORY, BERLIN ALEXANDERPLATZ, 88 THOUSAND SUSPECTS, A DOUBLE TOUR

04/11 THE SPOOK WHO SAT BY THE DOOR, “Fleabag”, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

04/12 IT FELT LIKE LOVE, THREE WIVES ONE HUSBAND, RUN

04/13 QUIZ, BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT

04/14 QUIZ, BETTER CALL SAUL

04/15 QUIZ, THE MAN WHO NEVER WAS

04/16 ONE SINGS, THE OTHER DOESN’T, DEVS, CHRIS D’ELIA: NO PAIN, MRS. AMERICA (3)

04/17 LAURA, DATELINE

04/18 BERLIN ALEXANDERPLATZ, HOME (2), GOOD MORNING, MIDNIGHT, CALL MY AGENT, 48 HOURS

04/19 NIGHT AND THE CITY (’50), BERLIN ALEXANDERPLATZ (2), CALL MY AGENT (2), WINTER KILLS

04/20 CALL MY AGENT (3)

04/21 CALL MY AGENT (3), BETTER CALL SAUL

04/22 CALL MY AGENT (2), BERLIN ALEXANDERPLATZ

04/23 BERLIN ALEXANDERPLATZ, CALL MY AGENT, THE LAST DANCE

04/24 CALL MY AGENT, BERLIN ALEXANDERPLATZ, THE LAST DANCE

04/25 CALL MY AGENT (2), SAINT JACK

04/26 BERLIN ALEXANDERPLATZ, THE BEASTIE BOYS STORY

04/27 THE LAST DANCE (2), HOME

04/28 Breasts and Eggs, Mieko Kawakami, HIDDEN AGENDA

04/29 BERLIN ALEXANDERPLATZ, THE ASSISTANT, DAVE

04/30 BERLIN ALEXANDERPLATZ, DAVE (2), CARLOS PART ONE, AFTER LIFE (2)

05/01 AFTER LIFE (2), FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT, DAVE

05/02 BERLIN ALEXANDERPLATZ (2), AFTER LIFE (2), MANK, ELECTION

05/03 DAVE, BERLIN ALEXANDERPLATZ

05/04 THE LAST DANCE (2)

05/05 Forty-One False Starts, Janet Malcolm, JERRY SEINFELD: 23 HOURS TO KILL, DAVE, CARLOS PART TWO

05/06 DAVE, THE LODGE

05/07 DAVE, GREED (’19), If I Had Your Face, Frances Cha

05/08 DAVE, INCITEMENT

05/09 ACE IN THE HOLE, DATELINE

05/10 Nobody’s Looking at You, Janet Malcolm, THE AGE OF INNOCENCE, THE LAST DANCE (2)

05/11 UNFORGIVEN

05/12 NEWGRANGE: IRELAND’S ANCIENT MYSTERY

05/13 The Sword and the Shield, Peniel E. Joseph, STAR TREK: THE MOTION PICTURE

05/14 GET CARTER (’71), REFLECTIONS IN A GOLDEN EYE

05/15 WINGS (’66), HOUSE OF BAMBOO, GORILLA AT LARGE, DATELINE

05/16 THE GHOST OF PETER SELLERS

05/17 THE HARDER THEY FALL, CHARLIE BROOKER’S ANTIVIRAL WIPE, THE LAST DANCE (2), BREWSTER MCCLOUD

05/18 CAPE FEAR (’62)

05/19 MRS. AMERICA (3), Here We Are: My Friendship with Philip Roth, Benjamin Taylor, THE VAST OF NIGHT, PATTON OSWALT: I LOVE EVERYTHING

05/20 FIRE (POZAR)*, THE CHINA HUSTLE

05/21 MRS. AMERICA (3), Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982, Cho Nam-Joo, EXTRACTION

05/22 BAD EDUCATION (’20), AKA JANE ROE

05/23 MRS. AMERICA (2), INVESTIGATION OF A CITIZEN ABOVE SUSPICION, THE PAINTER AND THE THIEF

05/24 CORNERED, Then the Fish Swallowed Him, Amir Ahmadi Arian, HANG UPS (2), THE STAR (’52), LANCE PART ONE

05/25 DAISY MILLER, HANG UPS (2), THE OSCAR

05/26 HANG UPS (2), INTERPOL CALLING, EPISODES

05/27 EPISODES, JEFFREY EPSTEIN: FILTHY RICH (4), I’M ALL RIGHT, JACK

05/28 EPISODES (3)

05/29 The Motion of the Body Through Space, Lionel Shriver, EPISODES (2), HANNAH GADSBY: DOUGLAS, DATELINE

05/30 EPISODES (4), THE RED SHOES, Bouton: The Life of a Baseball Original, Mitchell Nathanson

05/31 The Hot Hand: The Mystery and Science of Sports, Ben Cohen, EPISODES (3), LANCE PART TWO

06/01 RICK AND MORTY (2), EPISODES (3)

06/02 RICK AND MORTY (2), BELOW DECK, EPISODES (2)

06/03 RICK AND MORTY (2), EPISODES (4)

06/04 MR. KNEFF, EPISODES (2)

06/05 LAUREL CANYON, EPISODES (4),

06/06 MRS. AMERICA (3), THIS COUNTRY (2), EPISODES (2), ESCAPE FROM ALCATRAZ

06/07 EPISODES (4), OUT OF THE PAST, MAD MAX

06/08 BELOW DECK, EPISODES (2)

06/09 THIS COUNTRY, I MAY DESTROY YOU, YOUNG MAN WITH A HORN

06/10 BE WATER

06/12 DA 5 BLOODS, THIS COUNTRY, DUCK SOUP

06/13 ON THE RECORD, HARDCORE

06/14 THE SALIBURY POISONINGS, THE DEVIL WITHIN HER

06/15 RICK AND MORTY (2), I MAY DESTROY YOU, THE SALISBURY POISONINGS, BELOW DECK

06/16 THE SALISBURY POISONINGS, MURDER IN THE OUTBACK (3)

06/17 MURDER IN THE OUTBACK

06/18 CARNAL KNOWLEDGE

06/19 THIS WAY UP (2), YOU SHOULD HAVE LEFT, A MESSAGE FROM THE FIRST LADY

06/20 PUSHOVER, THE WICKER MAN (’75)

06/21 Exciting Times, Naoise Dolan, STAGED, 7500

06/22 I MAY DESTROY YOU, STAGED (2), BELOW DECK, DATELINE

06/23 STAGED (2), IN A LONELY PLACE

06/24 ATHLETE A

06/25 GAMEFACE (2)

06/26 Made Men: The Story of GoodFellas, Glenn Kenny, THE OMEN (’76), PANIC ROOM

06/27 JAZZ ON A SUMMER’S DAY, DOUBLE INDEMNITY

06/28 A Burning, Megda Majumdar, THE DAMNED (’61), GAMEFACE

06/29 I’LL BE GONE IN THE DARK, BELOW DECK

06/30 SWEET CHARITY

07/01 THE BUREAU (2)

07/02 I MAY DESTROY YOU, THE BUREAU (3)

07/03 THE TRUTH

07/04 Friends and Strangers, J. Courtney Sullivan, UNSOLVED MYSTERIES (2), LIBEL

07/05 What’s Left of Me Is Yours, Stephanie Scott, UNSOLVED MYSTERIES (2), I’LL BE GONE IN THE DARK

07/06 BELOW DECK

07/07 UNSOLVED MYSTERIES (2)

07/10 THE LOST BOYS

07/11 TUCKER: THE MAN AND HIS DREAM, PERFORMANCE, PALM SPRINGS

07/12 I’LL BE GONE IN THE DARK

07/13 SEARCH PARTY (3), BELOW DECK, THE GODFATHER

07/14 Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump

07/15 LES RENDES-VOUZ D’ANNA, SEARCH PARTY (6)

07/16 SEARCH PARTY (3)

07/17 SEARCH PARTY (2), THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR (’68)

07/18 SEARCH PARTY (3), THE GODFATHER PART II

07/19 SEARCH PARTY (3), I’LL BE GONE IN THE DARK

07/20 SEARCH PARTY (3), BELOW DECK

07/21 STRASBOURG 1518*, Utopia Avenue, David Mitchell

07/22 FEAR CITY (2), THE BOSTON STRANGLER

07/24 THE SCHEME

07/25 I MAY DESTROY YOU (2), MAGNIFICENT OBSESSION (’55)

07/26 Notes on a Silencing, Lacy Crawford, SECONDS, FEAR CITY, I’LL BE GONE IN THE DARK

07/27 GILDA, BELOW DECK

07/28 Intimations, Zadie Smith, AMERICAN GREED

08/01 I MAY DESTROY YOU (2), BLACK IS KING, SMASH-UP: THE STORY OF A WOMAN

08/02 The Way the World Works, Nicholson Baker, WHERE DANGER LIVES, TOKYO OLYMPIAD

08/03 I’LL BE GONE IN THE DARK, BELOW DECK, EARTHQUAKE

08/04 HANNIBAL BURESS: MIAMI NIGHTS

08/05 TAKE AIM AT THE POLICE VAN

08/06 THE WEIGHT OF GOLD

08/07 THE MATRIX

08/09 It Was All a Lie, Stuart Stevens, I MAY DESTROY YOU, ALL ABOUT EVE

08/10 I MAY DESTROY YOU, BELOW DECK

08/12 PEYTON PLACE

08/15 MRS. AMERICA, THE OUTRAGE, EXECUTIVE SUITE

08/16 TREAD

08/17 CHARADE, BELOW DECK

08/18 I MAY DESTROY YOU (2)

08/19 RED PENGUINS

08/20 Stanley Kubrick, David Mikics

08/21 DIRTY DANCING, THE VOW (2)

08/22 RICK AND MORTY, THE VOW (2), REDS

08/23 THE VOW (3)

08/24 BELOW DECK

08/25 COUP 53

08/26 THE VOW

08/27 No Room at the Morgue, Jean-Patrick Manchette, JOHN WAS TRYING TO CONTACT ALIENS*, WUTHERING HEIGHTS (’39)

08/28 GLITTER

08/30 SKYJACKED

08/31 LOVE FRAUD, BELOW DECK

09/01 I HATE SUZIE (2), THE HAUNTING (’63)

09/02 I HATE SUZIE

09/03 ZERO ZERO ZERO

09/04 I HATE SUZIE

09/05 Evil Geniuses, Kurt Andersen, 1941, I HATE SUZIE (2)

09/06 I HATE SUZIE, LOVE FRAUD

09/07 THE WAY OF ALL FLESH, BELOW DECK

09/09 CABARET

09/10 ALL THAT JAZZ

09/12 PARANOIC, DATELINE

09/13 LOVE FRAUD

09/14 CAST A DARK SHADOW, BELOW DECK, THE SUGARLAND EXPRESS

09/17 CUTIES

09/18 PEN15 (3)

09/21 BILLY LIAR

09/23 The Disaster Tourist, Yun Ko-Eun, OUR MAN IN HAVANA, THE HUSTLER

09/27 IN COLD BLOOD

09/28 Begin principal photography on NO SUDDEN MOVE

10/08 BIGGER THAN LIFE

10/09 PEN15 (4)

10/10 THE PHENOMENON, CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND (Theatrical)

10/11 TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL

10/14 ALL THAT HEAVEN ALLOWS

10/17 THE OSCAR

10/23 THE BEST OF EVERYTHING

10/24 THE KILLING OF SISTER GEORGE

10/31 NOTORIOUS

11/01 UNSOLVED MYSTERIES (2)

11/13 BELOW DECK

11/14 NO SUDDEN MOVE

11/16 The Index of Self-Destructive Acts, Christopher Beha, MURDER ON MIDDLE BEACH

11/17 Monogamy, Sue Miller

11/18 ON THE ROCKS

11/19 THE BILLION DOLLAR ART HUNT, THE SECRET HISTORY OF WRITING—FROM PICTURES INTO WORDS, THE NI’IHAU INCIDENT

11/21 The Death of Vivek Oji, Akwaeke Emezi, HAROLD PINTER: ART, TRUTH & POLITICS, RUN, OLD BOYFRIENDS

11/22 Borges and Me, Jay Parini, MURDER ON MIDDLE BEACH

11/24 ANTONIO GAUDI (’84), THE MIDNIGHT SKY

11/25 WILD IN THE STREETS, ASSASSINS (’20)

11/26 THE MYSTERY OF DB COOPER, SEINFELD, TROUBLE IN PARADISE

11/27 WEREWOLF (’16), THE NEST, THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT

11/28 DATELINE, THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT, A Fine Romance, Candice Bergen

11/29 INDISCREET

12/01 WHEN THE CITY SLEEPS

12/02 THE DISSIDENT

12/03 CARMEL: WHO KILLED MARIA MARTA

12/04 MANK

12/05 CARMEL: WHO KILLED MARIA MARTA (3), HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON (SMALL TALK)

12/06 MURDER ON MIDDLE BEACH, THE DAMNED DON’T CRY

12/08 ROOM 2805 (4)

12/09 Vision or Mirage: Saudi Arabia at the Crossroads, David Rundell, HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON (PUT UP SCAFFOLDING), MOTHER (’09)

12/11 HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON (IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY, PROTECT YOUR FURNITURE), COLLECTIVE

12/12 HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON (SPLIT A CHECK, COOK A PERFECT RISOTTO), THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT

12/13 Far From Respectable, Daniel Oppenheimer

12/14 THE PUMPKIN EATER, THE GAME

12/15 CHERRY, THE FORTY YEAR-OLD VERSION

12/16 ANOTHER ROUND

12/17 Feline Philosophy: Cats and the Meaning of Life, John Gray, DIEGO MARADONA

12/18 AUTUMN LEAVES, NOMADLAND

12/19 The Secret Lives of Church Ladies, Deesha Philyan, TIME, THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, JACQUELINE SUSANN’S ONCE IS NOT ENOUGH

12/20 FRENCH EXIT, THE SHOOTING PARTY

12/21 Mantel Pieces, Hilary Mantel, SMALL AXE: LOVERS ROCK

12/22 PIECES OF A WOMAN, THE BRONZE

12/23 TO THE ENDS OF THE WORLD

12/24 A Certain Hunger, Chelsea G. Summer, THE HOSPITAL, #GEORGEWASHINGTON*

12/25 L’AVVENTURA, WONDER WOMAN (’75), MYSTERY SUBMARINE, WRITTEN ON THE WIND

12/26 FOLLOW ME, DIE HARD, THE LEOPARD

12/27 DEATH TO 2020, The Searcher, Tana French

12/28 THE NAKED TRUTH, DATELINE

12/29 MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM, The Nine Lives of Pakistan, Declan Walsh, BRITAIN’S MOST EXPENSIVE HOMES, SMALL AXE: EDUCATION, COLLATERAL

12/30 PSYCHO (’60)

12/31 Your House Will Pay, Steph Cha, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN, SUNSET BOULEVARD