You’d have to be very bad at interviews, or really just conversations, to not get something from Abel Ferrara, who’s the perfect combination of endearing and pugnacious, amenable to ideas while unable to entertain even a hint of bullshit. He’s especially verbose discussing Turn in the Wound, his most recent documentary, which premiered at last year’s Berlinale and is now streaming on the Criterion Channel and parallels the effect of Russia’s war on the citizens of Ukraine with, in a slightly opaque but ultimately wise manner, concerts conducted by Patti Smith. Like many of Ferrara’s documentaries––Mulberry St., Chelsea on the Rocks, or Piazza Vittorio––it wrings pathos from a concern for people and the places they live. I was only too happy to talk with him about this film and its endless concerns.

