Director Kim A. Snyder, who last helmed the harrowing documentary Newtown, continues to capture the fight against gun violence with her next film. Us Kids, a selection at Sundance and SXSW, exploring the March For Our Lives movement with Emma González, David Hogg, Samantha Fuentes, and more. Set for a theatrical and virtual cinema release next week, the first trailer has now arrived along with special sneak preview news.

Us Kids will kick off its launch with the Vote With Us Virtual Rally, a national GOTV campaign with the focus to educate, motivate, and mobilize young people and communities of color to vote early. The event will take place this Saturday, October 24, at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT, streaming at www.votewith.us and simulcast across YouTube and more. Immediately following the rally, as a special sneak preview, the film will be made available for free over the weekend, October 24-25 on YouTube, via registration in conjunction with the get-out-the-vote efforts to reach young people.

Joh Fink said in our review, “Emotionally affecting if somewhat unfocused at times, Kim A. Snyder’s US Kids is an often inspirational documentary capturing the energy and personalities behind the March for Our Lives and Vote For Our Lives movements that sprung out of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The film is most effective at chronicling the work and friendships of those in spotlight, including Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, and shooting survivor Sam Fuentes, all of which have become reluctant advocates in accelerating the conversation.”

See the trailer below.

Us Kids opens on October 30.