After a Cannes Film Festival premiere, it was rumored that Lynne Ramsay went back to the editing room to tighten up Die My Love, her first feature since 2017’s You Were Never Really Here. Though with upcoming screenings at San Sebastián International Film Festival, Vienna International Film Festival, and BFI London Film Festival all sporting the same 118-minute runtime as Cannes, it seems that may not be the case. Ahead of MUBI’s theatrical release on November 7, they’ve now released the first trailer for the film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson.

Here’s the synopsis: “A hopeful young and loving couple (Grace and Jackson) move from New York to an inherited house in the country. Grace tries to find her Identity with a new baby in the isolated environment. Yet as she begins to unravel, it’s not in weakness but imagination, strength and a stunning untamed vivacity that she discovers herself anew.”

Rory O’Connor said in our review, “Die My Love‘s purest moment of catharsis comes at the very beginning, where a noisy guitar song sets the scene for a hot, heavy, coarsely edited sex scene between our doomed lovers. Their names are Grace and Jackson and they’re played by Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, who––despite some provocative choices over the years––have rarely exuded this kind of carnal physicality onscreen. That brazen energy has been a hallmark of Ramsay’s cinema ever since Ratcatcher landed in Un Certain Regard in 1999, announcing the Glaswegian as a new and vital voice in British cinema. That remains the director’s only original screenplay; for various reason, those who revere her have had to wait patiently for each subsequent project. It will be eight years next week since Here closed the Cannes competition, and while no work is responsible for an audience’s expectations, it’s difficult to watch Die My Love and not think of similar films––most glaringly Lawrence’s performance in Darren Aronofsky’s mother!, but also Mary Bronstein’s awfully recent, Rose Byrne-led If I Had Legs I Would Kick You.”

See the first trailer below.