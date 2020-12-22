After teaming with Eddie Murphy on Dolemite Is My Name last year, director Craig Brewer reunited for the highly-anticipated comedy sequel Coming 2 America. Arriving 33 years after the 1988 original, the new film is set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, where newly-crowned King Akeem (Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York, where it all began.

Featuring an epic supporting cast of Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy, the first trailer has now arrived. Originally set for a theatrical release in August 2020, then December 2020, by Paramount Pictures, it’s now landing on Amazon Prime this March.

See the trailer and poster below.

Coming 2 America arrives on March 5 on Amazon Prime.