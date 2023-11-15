Arriving nearly a quarter of a century after its predecessor, and this time with no Mel Gibson anywhere to be seen, the sequel to Chicken Run will now land on Netflix exactly a month from today. Helmed by ParaNorman director Sam Fell, the sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget features the voice cast of Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Romesh Ranganathan, David Bradley, Daniel Mays, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, Nick Mohammed, and Miranda Richardson, and now ahead of a December 15 release, the first trailer has arrived.

Oliver Weir said in his review, “Many people (this reviewer included) scoffed at the announcement of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Something about the ludicrous title and 23-year hiatus gave the air of a studio in desperation, or one searching for an Oscar contender. How wrong we were. For in spite of the long wait and changes of personnel––Zachary Levi and Thandiwe Newton replace Mel Gibson and Julia Sawalha; Sam Fell replaces Nick Park and Peter Lord––this latest adventure is every bit as well-crafted, cleverly written, and stuffed with gallinaceous puns as its predecessor.”

See the trailer below.





Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget arrives on Netflix on December 15.