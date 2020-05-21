After breaking out with Love & Basketball back in 2000, director Gina Prince-Bythewood has taken some time between projects, delivering The Secret Life of Bees in 2008 then Beyond the Lights in 2014. She’s now teamed with Netflix for her next film, and one that looks like her biggest project yet, the fantasy action-thriller The Old Guard.

Starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the first trailer has now arrived. The story follows Theron’s character, who leads a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die, fighting to protect the mortal world for centuries.

Ahead of a July release, see the trailer and poster below.

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

The Old Guard hits Netflix on July 10.