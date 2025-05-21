Attempting to bounce back after his career nadir of The Whale, Darren Aronofsky has all the right ingredients for a much-needed energy boost. Led by Austin Butler, Caught Stealing follows a burned-out former baseball player as he’s unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ‘90s NYC.

Despite a curious late-August release normally reserved as the dumping ground for studio fare not quite primed to fill a summer tentpole slot––much less an awards-season corridor––we’re curious to see what’s been described by the studio as an “adrenaline-soaked roller coaster ride.” Ahead of its August 29 release, the first trailer has arrived for the film also starring Matt Smith, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Bad Bunny.

Here’s the synopsis: “Hank Thompson (Austin Butler) was a high-school baseball phenom who can’t play anymore, but everything else is going okay. He’s got a great girl (Zoë Kravitz), tends bar at a New York dive, and his favorite team is making an underdog run at the pennant. When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he’s got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out…”

“I was really upset that I couldn’t figure out what was next [after The Whale]. And I kind of had this urge to do something fun,” Aronofsky told Vanity Fair. “I felt like there was just so much tension in our normal lives that I felt like the one thing that Hollywood has always done great is entertain. I looked at my projects and I said, ‘You know what? The most fun one I have is Charlie [Huston]’s script.’”

See the trailer below.