We’re now only a few weeks away from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and with the lineup thus far already announced, the final slate is locking into place with a few more additions. Today, the festival revealed some notable new premieres across various sections, including Lisandro Alonso’s highly-anticipated Eureka, Amat Escalante’s Perdidos en la Noche, Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire’s Black Flies starring Katherine Waterston, Michael Pitt, Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan and Mike Tyson, plus a new short by Pedro Costa.
Check out the newly-added selections below ahead of the festival, taking place May 16-27.
COMPETITION
BLACK FLIES by Jean-Stéphane SAUVAIRE
LE RETOUR by Catherine CORSINI
CANNES PREMIERE
PERDIDOS EN LA NOCHE by Amat ESCALANTE
L’AMOUR ET LES FORÊTS by Valérie DONZELLI
EUREKA by Lisandro ALONSO
OUT OF COMPETITION
L’ABBÉ PIERRE – UNE VIE DE COMBATS by Frédéric TELLIER
UN CERTAIN REGARD
ONLY THE RIVER FLOWS by WEI Shujun
UNE NUIT by Alex LUTZ
The film will be screened Out of Competition – Closing Un Certain Regard
SHORT FILM
FILLES DU FEU by Pedro COSTA
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
LITTLE GIRL BLUE by Mona ACHACHE
BREAD AND ROSES by Sahra MANI
LE THÉORÈME DE MARGUERITE by Anna NOVION
MIDNIGHT SCREENING
HYPNOTIC by Robert RODRIGUEZ
PROJECT SILENCE by KIM Tae-gon
The official poster was also unveiled last week, featuring Catherine Deneuve on the set of Alain Cavalier’s La Chamade.