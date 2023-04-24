We’re now only a few weeks away from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and with the lineup thus far already announced, the final slate is locking into place with a few more additions. Today, the festival revealed some notable new premieres across various sections, including Lisandro Alonso’s highly-anticipated Eureka, Amat Escalante’s Perdidos en la Noche, Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire’s Black Flies starring Katherine Waterston, Michael Pitt, Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan and Mike Tyson, plus a new short by Pedro Costa.

Check out the newly-added selections below ahead of the festival, taking place May 16-27.

COMPETITION

BLACK FLIES by Jean-Stéphane SAUVAIRE

LE RETOUR by Catherine CORSINI

CANNES PREMIERE

PERDIDOS EN LA NOCHE by Amat ESCALANTE

L’AMOUR ET LES FORÊTS by Valérie DONZELLI

EUREKA by Lisandro ALONSO

OUT OF COMPETITION

L’ABBÉ PIERRE – UNE VIE DE COMBATS by Frédéric TELLIER

UN CERTAIN REGARD

ONLY THE RIVER FLOWS by WEI Shujun

UNE NUIT by Alex LUTZ

The film will be screened Out of Competition – Closing Un Certain Regard

SHORT FILM

FILLES DU FEU by Pedro COSTA

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

LITTLE GIRL BLUE by Mona ACHACHE

BREAD AND ROSES by Sahra MANI

LE THÉORÈME DE MARGUERITE by Anna NOVION

MIDNIGHT SCREENING

HYPNOTIC by Robert RODRIGUEZ

PROJECT SILENCE by KIM Tae-gon

The official poster was also unveiled last week, featuring Catherine Deneuve on the set of Alain Cavalier’s La Chamade.