As exciting as the new films premiering at Cannes Film Festival is its Classics section, featuring new restorations as well as documentaries spotlighting film history. They’ve now unveiled their 2022 lineup which most notably includes the new, much-anticipated restoration of Jean Eustache’s masterpiece The Mother and the Whore, which it looks like Janus Films has picked up for a U.S. run later this year.

The lineup also includes new restorations of films by Satyajit Ray, Vittorio de Sica, Aravindan Govindan, Orson Welles, Martin Scorsese, Glauber Rocha, Vera Chytilová, and more, alongside new documentaries on Romy Schneider, Jane Campion, Souleymane Cissé, and beyond. Check out the full list below.

The Mother and the Whore back in the theater!

La Maman et la putain (The Mother and the Whore)

Jean Eustache

1972, 3h40, France

4K digital restoration of The Mother and the Whore was done in 2022 by Les Films du Losange, with backing from the CNC and participation from the Cinémathèque Suisse. Image restoration was done by Immagine Ritrovata Laboratories, supervised by Jacques Besse and Boris Eustache. Sound restoration was provided by Léon Rousseau of L.E. Diapason.

Screening in the presence of Françoise Lebrun, Jean-Pierre Léaud, Boris Eustache

India as Country of Honor

Right as the Marché du Film chose India as country of honor this year, a brand new restoration of Indian director, writer Satyajit Ray’s rare movie Pratidwandi will be presented in an exclusive screening. Present at the Festival de Cannes since 1956 with Pather panchali, Satyajit Ray will have left his mark on the world of cinema with his great body of work.

Pratidwandi (The Adversary)

Satyajit Ray

1970, 1h49, India

Presented by NFDC – National Film Archive of India, the film is restored under National Film Heritage Mission, a project undertaken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. The original 35mm Camera Negative, which was scanned in 4K on ARRISCAN XT, and the original 35mm Sound Negative were provided by producer Ms. Purnima Dutta for this restoration. Few portions of the negative were damaged and were instead scanned from a 35mm Release Print. The restoration was carried out by Prime Focus Technologies, Mumbai, and grading was supervised by renowned Indian cinematographer, Mr. Sudeep Chatterjee.

Singin’ in the Rain’s 70th anniversary

Just in time for the 70th anniversary of Singin’ In The Rain, this iconic movie will be presented in a brand new 4K restoration. An homage to musicals, ode to the art of filmmaking and love letter to human creation, this monument of American cinema detailing the transition from silent film to talkies will be screening on the Croisette.

Singin’ in the Rain

Gene Kelly et Stanley Donen

1952, 1h43, États-Unis

A Warner Bros. presentation. The new 4K master has been created by meticulously aligning the 3 separate masters obtained from the original Technicolor negatives. Warner Bros. Imaging carefully scanned each of the black and white “recordings” representing the primary colors Red, Green and Blue. The results present the phenomenal Technicolor photography as it has never been seen before.

This is a great leap forward from previous remasters: For the movie’s 50th anniversary, in 2002, Warner Bros. exclusive Ultra-Resolution technology had been used to realign the separation masters, which was at the time a great stride forward. In 2012, for the 60th anniversary, the process was improved greatly with the Blu-Ray release.

Now, for the 70th anniversary, the use of cutting-edge image-realignment and image-separation technology is a remarkable step forward, with results that look even-more brand new than the initial release. Warner Bros. Motion Picture Imaging used the transfer of the original archived Technicolor dyes as reference for the new master’s color grading, creating an even better image resolution with the use of HDR, making the color palette more vibrant than it’s ever been. For the audio, the new 4K copy offers the audience a new 5.1 mix derived from the original MGM tapes produced during the making of the movie and the best audio technology to offer an even clearer soundtrack than that of the original.

Restoration World Premiere

Sciuscià

Vittorio de Sica

1946, 1h33, Italy

Presented by The Film Foundation and Fondazione Cineteca di Bologna. Restored in 4K by The Film Foundation and Fondazione Cineteca di Bologna at L’Immagine Ritrovata in association with Orium S.A. Restoration funding provided by the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation.

Thamp (The Circus Tent)

Aravindan Govindan

1978, 2h09, India

A presentation of Film Heritage Foundation, India. Restored by Film Heritage Foundation, The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project, Cineteca di Bologna at Prasad Corporation Pvt. Ltd.’s Post – Studios, Chennai, and L’Immagine Ritrovata Laboratory, and in association with General Pictures, National Film Archive of India and the family of Aravindan Govindan. Funding provided by Prasad Corporation Pvt. Ltd. and Film Heritage Foundation.

The Trial

Orson Welles

1962, 2h, France / Germany / Italy

This restoration was produced in 2022 by STUDIO CANAL and the Cinémathèque Française. The image and sound restoration were done at the Immagine Ritrovata Laboratory (Paris-Bologne), using the original 35mm negative. This project was supervised by STUDIO CANAL, Sophie Boyer and Jean-Pierre Boiget. The restoration was funded thanks to the patronage of Chanel.

If I Were a Spy…

Bertrand Blier

1967, 1h34, France

Presented by Pathé. 4k restoration, done scanning the original negative film. A project undertaken by the Immagine Ritrovata Laboratory (Paris-Bologne). Restoration funded by the Centre national du cinema et de l’image animée (CNC).

Poil de Carotte

Julien Duvivier

1932, 1h31, France

A TF1 presentation. New 4K restoration done by TF1 studios, with the backing of CNC, using the original nitrate negative and a combined dupe negative on non-flammable film. Digital and photochemical work done in 2021 by the Hiventy laboratory.

The Last Waltz

Martin Scorsese

1978, 1h57, USA

MGM Studios’ THE LAST WALTZ (1978) is presented by Park Circus thanks to a new 4K digital restoration from the Criterion Collection, approved by director Martin Scorsese. Presented in its original aspect ratio of 1.85:1, this new 4K digital restoration of THE LAST WALTZ was created from a scan of the 35mm original camera negative made in 16-bit 4K resolution on a Lasergraphics Director Film scanner at Roundabout Entertainment in Burbank, California. A 35mm print courtesy of Sikelia Productions was used as a color reference. The 5.1 surround soundtrack was remixed from the original two-inch 24-track magnetic masters in 2001 by Ted Hall at POP Sound in Santa Monica, California, under the supervision of Robbie Robertson. Stereo mixes and stems made by Robertson’s mixer Dan Gellert and approved by Robertson were used in the creation of the 5.1 surround mix.

Itim

Mike De Leon

1976, 1h45, Philippines

A Mike De Leon presentation, distributed in France by Carlotta Films. Restoration done using the original 35mm negative and optical soundtrack, stored at the British Film Institute. The negative, scanned in 4K, benefited from a 2K digital restoration done at the Immagine Ritrovata Laboratory, Bologna. Color grading was supervised by the director, Mike De Leon, and his co-director of photography, Rody Laccap. This presentation is a preview of the French release of Mike De Leon’s entire restored body of work, slated 2022-2023.

Deus e o Diabo na Terra do Sol

Glauber Rocha

1964, 2h, Brazil

Presented by Metropoles.com and Paloma Cinematográfica. Restored from the original 35mm negative preserved at Cinemateca Brasileira and with a brand new 4K restoration by Estudios Cinecolor and Estudios JLS, Cinematographer Luis Abramo/Rogerio Moraes and with the supervision of Rodrigo Mercês.

Sedmikrásky (Daisies)

Vera Chytilová

1966, 1h14, Czech Republic

Digital restoration of this film funded by the donation of Mrs. Milada Kučerová and Mr. Eduard Kučera was carried out by Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in collaboration with the Národní filmový archiv, Prague and the Czech Film Fund in UPP and Soundsquare. The sources for the digitization were the original image negative, the original sound negative and original magnetic mixing tapes. Film materials are preserved by the Národní filmový archiv, Prague. The restoration was done in 2022. Release in French theaters by Malavida.

Viva la muerte

Fernando Arrabal

1971, 1h30, France / Tunisia

Viva la Muerte! was scanned and restored in 4K by the Cinémathèque de Toulouse using the original 35mm image negative, the original 35mm sound negative of the French version, and a 35mm interpositive element containing the end credits missing from the original negative.

The image digitization and restoration were done by the Cinémathèque de Toulouse laboratory, in collaboration with Fernando Arrabal.

The sound digitization and restoration were done by the L.E. Diapason studio.

The restoration was finished in 2022.

This restoration was made possible thanks to the unfailing support of Fernand Arrabal, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Tunisia, Mohamed Challouf (Ciné-Sud Patrimoine Association) and Mr. Samir Zgaya (Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Tunisia).

Documentaries

JOANNE WOODWARD & PAUL NEWMAN BY ETHAN HAWKE

The Last Movie Stars

Ethan Hawke, episodes 3 and 4

1h47, USA

Actor, director and producer Ethan Hawke and executive producer Martin Scorsese explore the lives and careers of actors Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman, in a captivating, intellectual, and moving documentary. This carefully crafted film, featuring Karen Allen, George Clooney, Oscar Isaac, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Zoe Kazan, Laura Linney and Sam Rockwell, among others who voice interviews of Elia Kazan, Sydney Pollock, Paul Newman, Jacqueline Witte, and more in an incredible exploration of the iconic couple and American cinema. It is revealed in six chapters, two of which will be screened in the presence of Ethan Hawke.

Presented by Nook House Productions, Under the Influence Productions, CNN Films, and HBOMax.

Screening in the presence of Ethan Hawke and Clea Newman Soderlund

Romy, A Free Woman

written by Lucie Cariès and Clémentine Déroudille, directed by Lucie Cariès

1h31, France

Romy Schneider has been En Compétition ever since 1957 with Sissi, before coming back to the Croisette multiple times, notably for Claude Sautet’s Les Choses de la vie. This exceptional documentary recounts her illustrious career with passion and dedication. A Zadig Productions production, in association with Diaphana Films and with the participation of France Télévisions.

Screening in the presence of Lucie Cariès and Clémentine Deroudille

Jane Campion, Cinema Woman

Julie Bertuccelli

1h38, France

Director Julie Bertuccelli paints Jane Campion’s portrait with great precision, humor and admiration, telling the tale of the first-ever woman to win the Palme d’Or in 1993. A Les Films du Poisson production, co-produced by ARTE France.

Screening in the presence of Julie Bertuccelli.

Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid

Patrick Jeudy

1h06, France

An adaptation of Jérôme Garcin’s novel Le dernier hiver du cid, this documentary built exclusively on archive footage and a delicate story telling style will permit a Cannes style celebration of Gerard Philipe’s 100th birthday anniversary. He will also be coming back to the Croisette through the screening of Fanfan la tulipe. Produced by Temps Noir, with the participation of France Télévisions and the backing of the CNC and the PROCIRED.

Screening in the presence of Patrick Jeudy, Jérôme Garcin and Anne-Marie Philipe.

Patrick Dewaere, mon héros (Patrick Dewaere, My Hero)

Alexandre Moix

1h30, France

The actress Lola Dewaere recounts the film career and traumatic life of celebrated actor Patrick Dewaere, the father she never knew, under the watchful eye of director Alexandre Moix. A Zoom Production and Bleu Kobalt coproduction, with the participation of France Télévisions, the RTS, and the RTBF, with Studiocanal.

Screening in the presence of Alexandre Moix and Lola Dewaere.

Hommage d’une fille à son père

Fatou Cissé

1h11, Mali

Fatou Cissé accompanies her father, malien director Souleymane Cissé, through a trip down his film career, painting an intimate and poetic picture of one of Africa’s most celebrated actors. A les films Cisse/Sise filimu production.

Screening in the presence of Fatou Cissé and Souleymane Cissé.

L’Ombre de Goya par Jean-Claude Carrière

José Luis Lopez-Linares

1h30, France / Spain / Portugal

It is with great emotion that we rediscover the magical langage of the late screenwriter Jean-Claude Carrière, as he researches the painter Goya. An incredible trip through culture, emotion, cinema, painting and Spain. A French-Hispanic-Portugese coproduction: Mondex et Cie/Lopezlifilms/Zampa Audiovisual/Fado Filmes. With backing from Eurimages, CINÉ+, the Amis du Louvre, RTVE, the ICAA and RTP. International sales: RESERVOIR DOCS.

Screening in the presence of José Luis Lopez Linares.

Tres en la deriva del acto creativo (Three in the Drift of the Creative Act)

Fernando Solanas

1h36, Argentina

Last homage to the great director Fernando Solanas, dear to our hearts, who came multiple times in Competition to the Festival and two times to Cannes Classics. Through this documentary rich in sensibility and visual flair aided by stunning graphics, “Pino” Solanas evokes creation. ACinesur s.a. production, with the backing of the INCAA (Instituto Nacional de CIne y Artes Audiovisuales).

Screening in the presence of Victoria and Juan Solanas, and Gaspar Noé

Finally, the Festival de Cannes will host a double screening to celebrate the film work of the International Olympic Committee. Indeed, since the first Games were filmed by the cinema, the IOC has never ceased to encourage filmmakers to film sport until deciding to produce official films. In 2020, the year when the Tokyo Games were postponed, then in 2021, it was the Japanese filmmaker who was in charge of directing which film will be presented in preview. To accompany this presentation and salute this initiative which will also continue for the Paris 2024 Games, Cannes Classics will screen the official film of the Munich 1972 Olympic Games, Visions of Eight, which brings together Miloš Forman, Youri Ozerov, Claude Lelouch, Mai Zetterling, Michael Pfleghar, Kon Ichikawa, Arthur Penn, John Schlesinger.

Official Film of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Side A

Naomi Kawase

1h59

Japanese director Naomi Kawase directed the official film of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with her style and all her subtlety. A strong work on sport, Japan and the union of nations. A real message that goes beyond the physical exploit to mark souls. To discover absolutely on the big screen in Cannes to be swept away by its beauty. An IOC, TOCOG, and KINOSHITA GROUP production.

Naomi Kawase in attendance.

Visions of Eight

Miloš Forman, Youri Ozerov, Claude Lelouch, Mai Zetterling, Michael Pfleghar, Kon Ichikawa, Arthur Penn, John Schlesinger

1973, 1h49, Allemagne / États-Unis

Back at Cannes, this incredible project, which had its world premiere at the Festival in 1973, was shot by directors who each filmed different sports with their own eye. The film impressed with its ambition, its power and dynamism, each filmmaker having chosen a sport. For example Miloš Forman, the decathlon, Kon Ichikawa, the 100 meters, John Schlesinger, the marathon, Mai Zetterling, the strongest athletes as well as Claude Lelouch the camera of whom lingers on the losers.

A must-see again in 2023, 50 years later.

Claude Lelouch in attendance.