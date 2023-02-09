Returning to the director’s chair for the first time in seven years, following 2016’s Live by Night, Ben Affleck’s latest feature is immersed in the world of sports marketing. AIR, from a Black List script by Alex Convery, follows the real-life story of Nike’s quest in signing Michael Jordan. Backed by Amazon Studios, Damon plays sports marketer Sonny Vaccaro, whose signing of Jordan in the mid-80s was, of course, a major coup for the company and forever changed their global reach. Along with directing, Affleck takes the role of Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Also starring Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis, the first trailer has now arrived for what will kick off a plan of major theatrical releases for Amazon Studios. With no Prime Video launch date announced yet, the film will get a global worldwide theatrical debut starting on April 5.

See the trailer below.

AIR opens in theaters on April 5.