After his wildly divisive Blonde was released three years ago, there’s been no movement on a new narrative feature from Andrew Dominik, but he’s back in the relatively safe territory of the concert documentary with his latest work. Ahead of a world premiere at Cannes Film Festival and Apple TV+ release on May 30, the first trailer has now arrived for Bono: Stories of Surrender.

Based on Bono’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, and the accompanying book/theatre tour, the film is described as a “vivid reimagining of Bono’s critically-acclaimed one-man stage show, Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…, as he pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends, and faith that have challenged and sustained him, revealing personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rockstar. Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the Beacon Theatre shows, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy.”

Also premiering on Apple Vision Pro, it will be the first feature-length film available in Apple Immersive Video, a media format recorded in 8K with Spatial Audio to produce a 180-degree video.

See the trailer below.