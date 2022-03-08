One of the most delightful films I’ve seen thus far in this early year is Anaïs in Love, Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s Cannes selection which was picked up by Magnolia Pictures for a release this spring. Ahead of the debut next month, the first trailer has now arrived.

The French comedy examines modern romance and erratic youthful passions with a Rohmerian touch as we follow a spirited young woman (a great Anaïs Demoustier) who falls in love with the novelist wife of the man with whom she’s having an affair. If you’re in the NYC area, the film plays this Friday at Rendez-Vous with French Cinema, otherwise one can check it out starting April 29 in theaters and May 6 on VOD.

Also starring Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Denis Podalydès, Jean-Charles Clichet, Xavier Guelf, and Christophe Montenez, see the trailer and poster below.

Anaïs in Love opens on April 29 in theaters and on May 6 on demand.