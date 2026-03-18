If on sabbatical, return with the undeniable. Such was the thinking in programming films by two masters to mark the return of my screening series Amnesiascope, which is henceforth stationed just off Union Square at the newly christened Center for Theatre Research. (Much as I will miss many Greenpoint eateries, BCTR’s much-easier location and bigger space is only good news for all involved.) On March 30 we’ll be showing Raúl Ruiz’s rare-beyond-rare, Melvil Poupaud-starring Shakespeare spin Richard III, and on March 31 present Dominik Graf’s mini-DV Henry James adaptation Friends of Friends—two examples part excellence of filmmakers proving both faithful and innovative with sources, turning pre-existing narratives into formal playgrounds.

Official descriptions and ticket links are below. We look forward to seeing you there.

Richard III

Monday, March 30 at 7 p.m.

Amnesiascope is proud to present RICHARD III, a rare adaptation by Chilean master Raúl Ruiz, whose GOLDEN BOAT we screened to great success in 2024. Shakespeare’s greatest history is here interpreted in characteristic Ruiz style: an assaultive combination of color, composition, performance, and music, joining the ranks of cinema’s greatest Bard interpretations. “My mise-en-scène focused on the object: it’s about King Richard III and his vertiginous power. More than on a character, I was focusing on a mechanism: the play of power—with a bias, this time approaching caricature—I wanted to develop all of the parodic forms surrounding the representation of power.. The shooting script was faithful to Shakespeare’s work: the king, his temper tantrums, the speeches, the intrigues. I have reinforced all of this with visual representations, alluding to the sort of play of power that one may recognize, guess at, or suss out very easily.” — Raúl Ruiz