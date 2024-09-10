When I started my blindfold series Amnesiascope I knew there’d come time to show a Maggie Cheung film. Probably this doesn’t require much explanation: movie star, master thespian, action heroine, and melodrama titan, Cheung is perhaps the world’s greatest actor (working or otherwise) who’s nevertheless known for a relatively small collection––nine or ten titles, largely by one director, from a career spanning dozens and dozens of films in just about every known genre. Thus on September 17, in slight advance of her birthday, I’ll be presenting one of Cheung’s lesser-screened works at the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research––its first New York appearance since 2016.

There’s temptation to also note it’s a crowdpleaser, though likely I’m more accurate (and hopefully not spoiling the surprise) deeming it a crowdpummeler: some of the most impactful, kinetic, plainly overwhelming filmmaking the action genre has ever seen, and a verdant showcase of Cheung’s chameleon-like skills. Seeing this film eight years ago while recovering from a flu, I wondered if it could be paused for five minutes lest I slip into a coma––this, I promise, being a compliment.

Tickets are here and official description is below: