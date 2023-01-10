An official selection in the Panorama section at the 2021 Berlinale, along with Karlovy Vary, Tallinn Black Nights and winner of multiple awards at the Jerusalem Film Festival, Hadas Ben Aroya’s second feature All Eyes Off Me examines the physical limits of intimacy in a trio of vignettes set in present-day Tel Aviv. Ahead of a release on January 20 from Film Movement, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer.

At a party, an anxious girl named Danny is looking for Max, a recent casual fling, to share that she’s pregnant with his child. Through the haze of drugs and promiscuity of the partygoers, Danny doesn’t get far in her search. Meanwhile, Max is busy with his new girlfriend, Avishag. He attempts to realize her rough sexual fantasies but Avishag instead turns her attention to another burgeoning relationship with Dror, an older man for whom she she dog-sits.

See the trailer below.

All Eyes Off Me opens on January 20.