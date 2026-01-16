As Brazilian cinema enjoys a major spotlight with The Secret Agent, I’m Still Here, Apocalypse in the Tropics, The Blue Trail, and beyond, it’s prime time to discover more treasures from the country’s cinematic history. Considered one of the most significant films of the post-Cinema Novo period, Carlos Diegues’ Cannes selection Bye Bye Brazil was recently restored in 4K from the original film negative by L.C. Barreto Productions. Ahead of a digital release on February 27 from Film Movement, we’re pleased to exclusively premiere the new trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “When the Caravana Rolidei rolls into town, young accordionist Cico leaves behind his mundane existence and joins the troupe. Led by the mysterious Gypsy Lord and featuring the seductive Salomé, the carnival moves through Brazil’s remote villages. But as their journey continues, Cico falls deeper under Salomé’s spell while his fellow performers struggle amidst a rapidly industrializing society.”

See the trailer and poster below.