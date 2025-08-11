After their Main Slate and Currents lineups have been unveiled, the 63rd New York Film Festival has now revealed its Spotlight Gala selection: Scott Cooper’s Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, with the premiere taking place Sunday, September 28. Cooper and cast members Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, and Odessa Young will be in attendance, along with Bruce Springsteen. The 63rd New York Film Festival will take place from September 26 through October 13, while Springsteen will hit theaters on October 24.

Here’s the NYFF synopsis: “Jeremy Allen White inhabits a legend and lays bare his beating heart in this graceful, exceptionally moving film about a very specific part of peerless American rock icon Bruce Springsteen’s life. Scott Cooper’s Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, adapted from Warren Zanes’s 2023 best-selling chronicle of the same title, is set at an early-’80s crossroads in Springsteen’s career when, still negotiating the transformative waves of his rising fame, he crafted the intensely personal acoustic songs that would become his mythic album Nebraska—at the same time that he was recording the demos for Born in the U.S.A., which would catapult him to global superstardom. This biographical drama focuses with gratifying specificity on the nitty-gritty of Springsteen’s songwriting, while never shying away from the realities of his familial traumas and personal depression. It’s more than just a tour de force for its incandescent star—it’s a reminder that the reason we love this seemingly larger-than-life hero is because he’s always been palpably human. Featuring a superior supporting cast, including Jeremy Strong (as Springsteen’s longtime manager and co-producer Jon Landau), Stephen Graham and Gaby Hoffmann (as Bruce’s parents), Paul Walter Hauser, David Krumholtz, and Odessa Young. The film is produced by Cooper, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson, and Scott Stuber. Tracey Landon and Zanes executive produce. A 20th Century Studios release. “

“The New York Film Festival has always felt like a spiritual home for the kind of cinema I believe in,” said director Scott Cooper. “To now arrive with a film about Bruce Springsteen—an artist whose music shaped not just a country but my own sense of storytelling—is something I could never have imagined. Getting to know Bruce, to explore his world and his spirit, has been one of the most profound creative experiences of my life. To share that experience with New York audiences, in a city that defines artistic possibility, is both an honor and a responsibility I hold with deep gratitude.”

“Taking its cue from the stark majesty of Bruce Springsteen’s classic album Nebraska, Scott Cooper’s Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere has an intimacy and immediacy that eludes most film biographies,” said Dennis Lim, Artistic Director, New York Film Festival. “Anchored by Jeremy Allen White’s revelatory performance, this year’s Spotlight Gala selection is a fitting tribute to a living legend.”

The 63rd New York Film Festival will take place from September 26 through October 13, with passes on sale now. Tickets go on sale September 18.

