Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s filmography is a dream—deep, dense, an alternation of consistent through lines and true surprises. Basically just decades of work from one of the greatest filmmakers who has ever lived. My journey, like most others, started with 1997’s Cure, a remarkable synthesis of detective intrigue, horror atmospherics, and Kurosawa’s eye for spaces. Which is a hoity-toity way of saying it will freak you the fuck out.

If you’ve yet to dive, now’s time: ahead of the inevitable Criterion release, Janus Films will release Cure in a 4K restoration starting October 1 at the IFC Center. Their trailer perfectly captures the menacing, creeping vibe of Kurosawa’s masterpiece, which—having seen it on 35mm myself—has perhaps never looked so good. And dig that Scorsese quote! Listen to him, not me—this is one of the greatest horror films ever made.

Find preview and poster below: