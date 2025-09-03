If it feels like 28 Years Later just came out, that’s because the film released on June 20 and today is September 3. But time waits for no man (especially when the zombies are running that fast) and Nia DaCosta’s sequel was shot back-to-back with its predecessor. But being that Danny Boyle’s revival was one of, let’s say, two summer studio releases worth a damn––with a brilliant, innovative showing from Anthony Dod Mantle––we welcome the quick turnaround. Ahead of a January 16 release for the film starring Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, Chi Lewis-Parry, and a confirmed cameo by Cillian Murphy, the first trailer has arrived.

As Ethan Vestby said in our review, “Armed with a bevy of iPhones, 28 Years Later is definitely an ‘I’ve still got the moves’ gesture from Boyle. It’s a case where his frenetic energy, paired with returning writer Alex Garland’s structurally odd screenplay, creates a film that one never feels a step ahead of––a deep compliment for something about to be unleashed on multiplexes. Even if that doesn’t necessarily result in a great film, per se.”

Here’s the synopsis: “Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later – but turning that world on its head – Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike’s (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) becomes a nightmare he can’t escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival – the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.”

Find preview and poster below: