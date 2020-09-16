Get ready to swoon. We’ve been looking forward to the new restorations of Wong Kar-wai’s greatest films for some time now, and after a pandemic-related delay, it looks like they are finally ready to be unveiled to the world. Janus Films has announced their touring retrospective featuring brand-new restorations of seven of his films will now kick off on December 4 at Film at Lincoln Center in New York, to be followed by a nationwide rollout.

The lineup includes the U.S. premiere of Chungking Express and the world premiere of newly restored films As Tears Go By, Days of Being Wild, Fallen Angels, Happy Together, a director’s cut of The Hand, and on the occasion of its twentieth anniversary, a newly restored In the Mood for Love. Block 2 Distribution has now released a new trailer for the lattermost restoration, as well as the poster.

The good news is that you won’t have to wait until December to see it, either. As part of the 58th New York Film Festival, Wong Kar-wai’s 2000 masterpiece will screen virtually nationwide with limited rentals and at the Queens Drive-In. See more details here. In collaboration with the Criterion Collection, Wong Kar-wai and L’Immagine Ritrovata spent five years on these restorations, while Sony Pictures Classics collaborated in the restoration of 2046.

See the trailer and poster below.



