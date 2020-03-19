After a steadfast commitment to soldier ahead, the 2020 Cannes Film Festival has now officially been postponed considering the increasing spread of coronavirus through our globe. The festival made the announcement today, while also noting they would be exploring additional options, including a late June to early July festival.

If that goal were to happen, and festivals like Telluride, Venice, TIFF, and NYFF kept their dates, it would be interesting to see if any would-be Cannes world premieres hold out for fall festivals or if they secure all the films they initially invited. Only time will tell considering how rapidly the virus–and decisions made in its wake–both proceed.

See their official statement below.