Rather than sit through interminable, months-long screenwriting courses charging fees so substantial they require a literal loan, there’s unique opportunity to develop skills and practice at a reasonable price. It’s a pleasure to announce I’m co-teaching a Zoom-based screenwriting workshop with playwright Matthew Gasda (Dimes Square, Zoomers) that begins on Wednesday, August 14 and runs weekly until September 4, focusing on philosophy and construction no matter your project––be it a full draft or percolating idea. As of this writing there remain a few slots left at the $200 admission fee.

In addition to his prolific playwright career, Gasda has sold both film and television scripts to various entities. Meanwhile I’ll be bringing film and television projects in various states of progress, as well as page-to-screen examples that vividly illustrate each form’s distinction.

Learn more here.