Boasting quite the list of names backing the project in a producing capacity––including Spike Lee, Riz Ahmed, Alma Har’el, Spike Jonze, and Crystal Moselle––the directorial debut of Dina Amer is finally arriving next month following a premiere at last year’s Venice Film Festival. You Resemble Me tells the true story of Hasna Ait Boulahcen, a woman who was falsely accused of being Europe’s first female suicide bomber. Ahead of the November 4 release, the new trailer and poster hav now arrived.

Rory O’Connor said in his review, “The worlds of contemporary geopolitics and narrative independent filmmaking collide in You Resemble Me, a movie that shape-shifts from a first act coming-of-age tale into something searing and provocative, and ripped straight from the headlines. Bold and scattered, it marks a formidable debut for Dina Amer, a first time director who emerges with no shortage of credentials: an award-winning journalist of Egyptian and American extraction (her work has featured in CNN and the New York Times) and associate producer of the Oscar nominated The Square, Amer is perhaps best known for her role as a political correspondent for Vice (also producer here), a job that that took her to the front lines of human-trafficking in Syria, among other precarious situations. (As it becomes apparent, her’s is a film that demands such lofty qualifications.)”

See the trailer below.

You Resemble Me opens on November 4 at NYC’s Angelika Film Center and on November 11 at LA’s Laemmle NoHo & Monica.