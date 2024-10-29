I was so delighted by one of my favorite films getting restored that I simply had to secure its American debut. With Yokohama BJ Blues‘ forthcoming Blu-ray release from Radiance, my screening series Amnesiascope will show the film on Monday, November 11––just under two weeks from today––at the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research, constituting what I and its distributors believe (someone’s plenty free to prove otherwise) marks its first-ever theatrical screening in America, if not the entire continent. Those who love making year-end top 10 lists infused with the most possible esotericism would do well to attend.

More important, of course, that it’s occasion to either discover a film that’s long been secret cinephile currency––viewed mostly through WeTransfer emails, Google Drive downloads, and dark-web links––or, like me, finally see Eiichi Kudo’s anti-mystery neo-noir in the condition it deserves. Of all the events I’ve hosted through Amnesiascope this year, none make me prouder.

Ticket link is here; official description and new trailer below.