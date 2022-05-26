With a Hamaguchi-like approach to 2022, Claire Denis premiered her stellar, small-scale melodrama Both Sides of the Blade at Berlinale and now debuts a higher-profile feature at Cannes. Stars at Noon, her adaptation of Denis Johnson’s 1986 novel, follows a mysterious English businessman and headstrong American journalist who strike up a passionate romance in Nicaragua circa 1984.

With Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn leading the cast, and an ensemble that includes Benny Safdie and John C. Reilly, Denis’ first Cannes competition selection since 1988’s Chocolat has now premiered to a divisive response––an occurrence the director is quite familiar with. While our review will be coming shortly, the first pair of clips have now arrived and can be seen below.

Stars at Noon will be released by A24.