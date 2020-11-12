The last couple Safdie brothers movies are acclaimed on a panoply of fronts but it’s hard to imagine them functioning like so sans Oneohtrix Point Never, the paranoid electronic musical endeavor of Daniel Lopatin. (Good Time can be heard here; Uncut Gems is here.) It was more or less inevitable the fraternal pair would put their talents to an OPN music video, and the latter’s recent Magic Oneohtrix Point Never has proven just the trick.

Thus we have the VHS-fetishizing, sitcom-aping “Lost But Never Alone,” four-and-a-half minutes of intercutting between narrative (such as it is) and live performance, artifacted vocals and instruments carrying us through. What else you need me to sell? Just let the music play: