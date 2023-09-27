Even though it may not be strictly cinema, moving images don’t get much more anticipated this year than a new collaboration between Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie, and Emma Stone. The Curse, a ten-part A24 and Showtime series, will first premiere its initial trio of episodes at the 61st New York Film Festival before showing theatrically at Film at Lincoln Center and airing on Showtime this fall, and now the first teaser finally landed.

“The Curse is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show,” reads the official synopsis. The NYFF blurb digs a bit deeper, noting, “Fielder and Emma Stone play Asher and Whitney Siegel, married entrepreneurs (don’t call them gentrifiers!) whose latest plan is to flip houses and convert them into eco-friendly homes for the struggling residents of Española, New Mexico—all for an HGTV-style reality show being overseen by an ingratiating producer (Safdie) with demons of his own. From this premise, which nimbly touches upon inescapable American issues of race, class, and capital, Fielder and Safdie branch out into an increasingly tangled network of ethical and moral gray zones, expertly balancing the tender and the merciless.”

With direction from Fielder and David & Nathan Zellner, along with a cast featuring Barkhad Abdi, Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman, the series will kick off on November 10 on Showtime/Paramount+ and air on November 12 on Showtime.

Check out the first teaser below, along with an image gallery.