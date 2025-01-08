It’s been eight years since Paul W.S. Anderson’s last proper theatrical release (Monster Hunter being a COVID film and all), but the fires of vulgar auteurism have embers burning yet. Teaming with (who else) Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista for a George R.R. Martin adaptation bodes well for In the Lost Lands, an action-fantasy picture whose first trailer, arriving today ahead of the film’s March 7 release, emanates major 2003 vibes.

Here’s the synopsis: “Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and based on George R.R. Martin’s short story, a queen sends the powerful and feared sorceress Gray Alys (Milla Jovovich) to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands in search of a magical power, where the sorceress and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Dave Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon.”