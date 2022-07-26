With opening night locked in––Noah Baumbach’s highly-anticipated Don DeLillo adaptation White Noise––Venice Film Festival has unveiled the rest of their lineup. Amongst the slate is Todd Field’s TÁR, Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener, Jafar Panahi’s No Bears, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter, Frederick Wiseman’s A Couple, Laura Poitras’ All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Walter Hill’s Dead for a Dollar, and more.

Check out the lineup below, with a hat tip to Deadline.

VENEZIA 79 COMPETITON

Il Signore Delle Formiche, dir: Gianni Amelio

The Whale, dir: Darren Aronofsky

L’Imensita, dir: Emanuel Crialese

Saint Omer, dir: Alice Diop

Blonde, dir: Andrew Dominik

TÁR, dir: Todd Field

Love Life, dir: Koji Fukada

Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, dir: Alejandro G. Inarritu

Athena, dir: Romain Gavras

Bones And All, dir: Luca Guadagnino

The Eternal Daughter, dir: Joanna Hogg

Beyond The Wall, dir: Vahid Jalilvand

The Banshees Of Inisherin, dir: Martin McDonagh

Argentina 1985, dir: Santiago Mitre

Chiara, dir: Susanna Nicchiarelli

Monica, dir: Andrea Pallaoro

No Bears, dir: Jafar Panahi

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, dir: Laura Poitras

A Couple, dir: Frederick Wiseman

The Son, dir: Florian Zeller

Our Ties, dir: Roschdy Zem

Other People’s Children, dir: Rebecca Zlotowski

OUT OF COMPETITION

Fiction films

The Hanging Sun, dir: Francesco Carrozzini

When The Waves Are Gone, dir: Lav Diaz

Living, dir: Oliver Hermanus

Dead For A Dollar, dir: Walter Hill

Call Of God, dir: Kim Ki-duk

Dreamin’ Wild, dir: Bill Pohlad

Master Gardener, dir: Paul Schrader

Drought, dir: Paolo Virzi

Pearl, dir: Ti West

Don’t Worry Darling, dir: Olivia Wilde

Documentaries

Freedom On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom, dir: Evgeny Afineevsky

The Matchmaker, dir: Benedetta Argentieri

Gli Ultimi Giorni Dell’Umanita, dirs, Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo

A Compassionate Spy, dir: Steve James

Music For Black Pigeons, dirs, Jorgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed

The Kiev Trial, dir: Sergei Loznitsa

In Viaggio, dir: Gianfranco Rosi

Bobi Wine Ghetto President, dirs, Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo

Nuclear, dir: Oliver Stone

Short Films

Maid, dir: Lucretia Martel

Look At Me, dir: Sally Potter

Series

The Kingdom Exodus, dir: Lars von Trier

Copenhagen Cowboys, dir: Nicolas Winding Refn

HORIZONS EXTRA

Origin Of Evil, dir: Sebastien Mariner

Hanging Gardens, dir: Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

Amanda, dir: Carolina Cavalli

Zapatos Rojos, dir: Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser

Nezhou, dir: Soudade Kaadan

Notte Fantasma, dir: Fulvio Risuleo

Without Her, dir: Arian Vazirdaftari

Valeria Is Getting Married, dir: Michael Vinik

Goliath, dir: Adilkhan Yerzhanov

HORIZONS

Princess, Roberto De Paolis

On The Fringe, dir: Juan Diego Botto

Victim, dir: Michal Blasko

Trenque Lauquen I, dir: Laura Citarella

Trenque Lauquen II, dir: Laura Citarella

Vera, dirs: Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel

Blanquita, dir: Fernando Guzzoni

Pour La France, dir: Rachid Hami

A Man, dir: Kei Ishikawa

Bread And Salt, dir: Damian Kocur

Luxembourg, Luxembourg, dir: Antonio Lukich

Ti Mangio Il Cuore, dir: Pippo Mezzapesa

To The North, dir: Mihai Mincan

Autobiography, Makbul Mubarak

La Syndicaliste, dir: Jean-Paul Salomé

World War III, dir: Houman Seyedi

The Happiest Man In The World, dir: Teona Strugar Mitevska

The Bride, dir: Sergio Tréfaut

Venice International Film Festival runs August 31 through September 10.