With opening night locked in––Noah Baumbach’s highly-anticipated Don DeLillo adaptation White Noise––Venice Film Festival has unveiled the rest of their lineup. Amongst the slate is Todd Field’s TÁR, Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener, Jafar Panahi’s No Bears, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter, Frederick Wiseman’s A Couple, Laura Poitras’ All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Walter Hill’s Dead for a Dollar, and more.
Check out the lineup below, with a hat tip to Deadline.
VENEZIA 79 COMPETITON
Il Signore Delle Formiche, dir: Gianni Amelio
The Whale, dir: Darren Aronofsky
L’Imensita, dir: Emanuel Crialese
Saint Omer, dir: Alice Diop
Blonde, dir: Andrew Dominik
TÁR, dir: Todd Field
Love Life, dir: Koji Fukada
Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, dir: Alejandro G. Inarritu
Athena, dir: Romain Gavras
Bones And All, dir: Luca Guadagnino
The Eternal Daughter, dir: Joanna Hogg
Beyond The Wall, dir: Vahid Jalilvand
The Banshees Of Inisherin, dir: Martin McDonagh
Argentina 1985, dir: Santiago Mitre
Chiara, dir: Susanna Nicchiarelli
Monica, dir: Andrea Pallaoro
No Bears, dir: Jafar Panahi
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, dir: Laura Poitras
A Couple, dir: Frederick Wiseman
The Son, dir: Florian Zeller
Our Ties, dir: Roschdy Zem
Other People’s Children, dir: Rebecca Zlotowski
OUT OF COMPETITION
Fiction films
The Hanging Sun, dir: Francesco Carrozzini
When The Waves Are Gone, dir: Lav Diaz
Living, dir: Oliver Hermanus
Dead For A Dollar, dir: Walter Hill
Call Of God, dir: Kim Ki-duk
Dreamin’ Wild, dir: Bill Pohlad
Master Gardener, dir: Paul Schrader
Drought, dir: Paolo Virzi
Pearl, dir: Ti West
Don’t Worry Darling, dir: Olivia Wilde
Documentaries
Freedom On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom, dir: Evgeny Afineevsky
The Matchmaker, dir: Benedetta Argentieri
Gli Ultimi Giorni Dell’Umanita, dirs, Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo
A Compassionate Spy, dir: Steve James
Music For Black Pigeons, dirs, Jorgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed
The Kiev Trial, dir: Sergei Loznitsa
In Viaggio, dir: Gianfranco Rosi
Bobi Wine Ghetto President, dirs, Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo
Nuclear, dir: Oliver Stone
Short Films
Maid, dir: Lucretia Martel
Look At Me, dir: Sally Potter
Series
The Kingdom Exodus, dir: Lars von Trier
Copenhagen Cowboys, dir: Nicolas Winding Refn
HORIZONS EXTRA
Origin Of Evil, dir: Sebastien Mariner
Hanging Gardens, dir: Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji
Amanda, dir: Carolina Cavalli
Zapatos Rojos, dir: Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser
Nezhou, dir: Soudade Kaadan
Notte Fantasma, dir: Fulvio Risuleo
Without Her, dir: Arian Vazirdaftari
Valeria Is Getting Married, dir: Michael Vinik
Goliath, dir: Adilkhan Yerzhanov
HORIZONS
Princess, Roberto De Paolis
On The Fringe, dir: Juan Diego Botto
Victim, dir: Michal Blasko
Trenque Lauquen I, dir: Laura Citarella
Trenque Lauquen II, dir: Laura Citarella
Vera, dirs: Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel
Blanquita, dir: Fernando Guzzoni
Pour La France, dir: Rachid Hami
A Man, dir: Kei Ishikawa
Bread And Salt, dir: Damian Kocur
Luxembourg, Luxembourg, dir: Antonio Lukich
Ti Mangio Il Cuore, dir: Pippo Mezzapesa
To The North, dir: Mihai Mincan
Autobiography, Makbul Mubarak
La Syndicaliste, dir: Jean-Paul Salomé
World War III, dir: Houman Seyedi
The Happiest Man In The World, dir: Teona Strugar Mitevska
The Bride, dir: Sergio Tréfaut
Venice International Film Festival runs August 31 through September 10.