There are not as many new films being made and some completed films are holding out until 2021 to make their festival premiere, but there’s no shortage of new restorations coming to film festivals soon. Cannes recently revealed their Classics lineup of titles screening this fall and hopefully coming to discs in the near future, and now it is Venice’s turn.

They’ve revealed the new restorations that will first screen at Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy on August 25-31, followed by screenings at Venice Film Festival soon after. New restorations include work by Martin Scorsese, Michelangelo Antonioni, Shôhei Imamura, Fritz Lang, Sidney Lumet, Jean-Pierre Melville, Nikita Mikhalkov, and more. Some of these films already have forthcoming disc releases announced, including Claudine, coming to Criterion this fall.

Check out the lineup below (via Deadline) as well as the Venice Critics’ Week slate, which includes the Terrence Malick-produced The Book of Vision.

Venice Classics Lineup

CRONACA DI UN AMORE (CHRONICLE OF A LOVE)

Dir: Michelangelo ANTONIONI (Italy, 1950)

Restored by: Cineteca di Bologna

CLAUDINE

Dir: John BERRY (U.S., 1974)

Restored by: Fox/Criterion/Disney

DEN MUSO (THE YOUNG GIRL)

Dir: Souleymane CISSÉ (Mali, 1975)

Restored by: Cinémathèque Française

UTÓSZEZON (LATE SEASON)

Dir: Zoltán FÁBRI (Hungary, 1966)

Restored by: Hungarian National Film Archive

SEDOTTA E ABBANDONATA (SEDUCED AND ABANDONED)

Dir: Pietro GERMI (Italy, 1964)

Restored by: Cineteca di Bologna

LA ÚLTIMA CENA (THE LAST SUPPER)

Dir: Tomás GUTIÉRREZ ALEA (Cuba, 1976)

Restored by: Cineteca di Cuba

FUKUSHÛ SURU WA WARE NI ARI (VENGEANCE IS MINE)

Dir: Shôhei IMAMURA (Japan, 1979)

Restored by: Shochiku

MUHOMATSU NO ISSHO (THE RICKSHAW MAN)

Dir: Hiroshi INAGAKI (Japan, 1943)

Restored by: Film Foundation/Kadokawa

YOU ONLY LIVE ONCE

Dir: Fritz LANG (USA, 1937)

Restored by: StudioCanal

SERPICO

Dir: Sidney LUMET (USA, 1973)

Restored by: Studiocanal

LE CERCLE ROUGE

Dir: Jean-Pierre MELVILLE (France, 1970)

Restored by: Studicanal

NEOKONCHENNAYA PYESA DLYA MEKHANICHESKOGO PIANINO (UNFINISHED PIECE FOR THE PLAYER PIANO)

Dir: Nikita MIKHALKOV (Soviet Union, 1977)

Restored by: Mosfilm

GOODFELLAS

Dir: Martin SCORSESE (USA, 1990)

Restored by: Warner Bros

Venice Critics’ Week Lineup

50 O DOS BALLENAS SE ENCUENTRAN EN LA PLAYA | 50 OR TWO WHALES MEET AT THE BEACH by Jorge Cuchí Mexico

HAYALETLER | GHOSTSby Azra Deniz Okyay Turkey, Qatar

NON ODIARE | THOU SHALT NOT HATE by Mauro Mancini Italy, Poland

POHANI DOROGY | BAD ROADS by Natalya Vorozhbyt Ukraine

SHORTA by Anders Ølholm and Frederik Louis Hviid Denmark

TOPSIDE by Celine Held and Logan George USA

TVANO NEBUS | THE FLOOD WON’T COME by Marat Sargsyan Lithuania

THE BOOK OF VISION by Carlo S. Hintermann Italy, UK, Belgium (Opening Film)

THE ROSSELLINIS by Alessandro Rossellini Italy, Latvia (Closing Film)