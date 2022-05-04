Following a major festival tour that included Cannes, TIFF, NYFF, BFI London, and Sundance, Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman’s Neptune Frost is finally arriving in theaters next month and we named it one of the summer’s must-see films. A sci-fi punk musical that introduces an Afrofuturist world of wonder, the story centers on an anti-colonialist computer hacker collective that attempts to take over an authoritarian regime. Ahead of a June 3 release via Kino Lorber, a new trailer has now arrived.

Michael Frank said in his NYFF review, “Neptune Frost uses music as energy, drifting in and out of its melodic elements as easily as its composer drifts between spoken word, hip-hop, rap, and electronica. These hackers sing about ignorance, binary crime theory, social media popularity, and the currency of all items. Williams and Uzeyman construct a world where people greet one another with the phrase “unanimous goldmine” in an effort to constantly pursue the excess of life, the unending progression of technological advancements.”

Watch the trailer below.

Neptune Frost opens on June 3 at the Quad and BAM in NYC, followed by a national rollout including the Laemmle Theaters in LA on June 10.