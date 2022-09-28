Iranian-Danish filmmaker Ali Abassi followed his one-of-a-kind, Oscar-nominated fantasy Border with Holy Spider, which earned lead actress Zar Amir Ebrahimi honors at Cannes and opens October 28 courtesy Utopia. Based on a true story, it follows a female journalist (Zar Amir-Ebrahimi) investigating a serial killer who believes it is his righteous duty to murder sex workers and cleanse society—no gentle topic, one that’s accordingly engendered strong responses.

A trailer has arrived for the film, which our own David Katz didn’t much enjoy out of Cannes. Per him, it bears “a determination to upset and freak people out” while “it seems Abbasi got caught between the social righteousness dictates of the ‘message movie’ and pure amorality of what, disturbingly so, often makes for great genre cinema.”

Find the trailer below: