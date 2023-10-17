L’amour fou could very well be the masterpiece it’s been deemed for 55 years, but almost nobody could see a version that, put simply, looked any good. A long-passed-around VHS that became a single bootleg file is no way to experience anything by Jacques Rivette, the greatest of New Wave directors, but the English-subtitled print that circulated (and which I saw in 2015) didn’t hold up much better. So it can only be one of the year’s great happenings that L’amour fou‘s been restored at all; it’s doubly great that North American distribution’s handled by Janus Films and portends an inevitable Criterion release.

Ahead of the restoration’s U.S. debut at Lincoln Center on October 20, a new trailer is here and even with streaming compression, Les Films du Losange’s restoration (overseen by the great Caroline Champetier) is a revelation. Envy being among the seven deadly sins, I won’t say what feeling I––who once travelled hours to see a beat-up print and felt just a bit let-down––have towards anybody seeing L’amour fou fresh.

Find the preview and poster below: