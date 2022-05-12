If festival-going is (ideally and ostensibly) an act of scouring new talent, the difficulty is not letting something slip through the cracks. Perhaps case in point is Beba, first-time feature filmmaker Rebecca Hunnt’s probing of the for-better-and-worse forces that have shaped her—not an unusual subject on the circuits, but one apparently handled with enough vitality that it earned an acquisition from Neon.
Ahead of the June 24 theatrical release comes a preview indicating what makes Beba click. There’s more beautiful images, formal variety, and implication than most previews could hold—a willfully vague beauty.
Find preview and poster below:
First-time feature filmmaker Rebeca “Beba” Huntt undertakes an unflinching exploration of her own identity in the remarkable coming-of-age documentary/cinematic memoir BEBA. Reflecting on her childhood and adolescence in New York City as the daughter of a Dominican father and Venezuelan mother, Huntt investigates the historical, societal, and generational trauma she’s inherited and ponders how those ancient wounds have shaped her, while simultaneously considering the universal truths that connect us all as humans. Throughout BEBA, Huntt searches for a way to forge her own creative path amid a landscape of intense racial and political unrest.