If festival-going is (ideally and ostensibly) an act of scouring new talent, the difficulty is not letting something slip through the cracks. Perhaps case in point is Beba, first-time feature filmmaker Rebecca Hunnt’s probing of the for-better-and-worse forces that have shaped her—not an unusual subject on the circuits, but one apparently handled with enough vitality that it earned an acquisition from Neon.

Ahead of the June 24 theatrical release comes a preview indicating what makes Beba click. There’s more beautiful images, formal variety, and implication than most previews could hold—a willfully vague beauty.

Find preview and poster below: