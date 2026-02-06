A producer of the Zellner Brothers’ Sasquatch Sunset, David Harari has completed his directorial debut, the indie comedy Tooth Shop Fiasco, which will make its world premiere this Monday at the San Francisco Indie Festival. Starring Blaine Maye, Katie Folger, Ron Weisberg, and Rochelle Robinson, and produced by George Rush, Michael Tully, Chris Martin, and Frazer Bradshaw, the film’s trailer is exclusively debuted here.

Here’s the synopsis: “James, a 20-something metalhead, has been waiting years for his brother to wake from a coma and restart their heavy metal band. He’s stoked for an upcoming dentist appointment to see Janelle, his dental hygienist crush, but along the way he has to navigate his way through those who think it’s time he move on from those twin dreams of Janelle and rock and roll: a concerned rabbi friend of his mother, friends and fans who insist he doesn’t need his brother to be the greatest heavy metal vocalist ever born, and a seductive dental office receptionist who wants to practice her dentistry on him. James has to learn some important lessons while avoiding these confusing moral head-trips.”

See the exclusive trailer below: