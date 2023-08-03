The Toronto International Film Festival lineup keeps rolling in, with Midnight Madness, Discovery, and Platform programs being unveiled this week. Leading the pack is the North American premiere of Harmony Korine’s infrared action feature AGGRO DR1FT, while new films from Tarsem, Larry Charles, Patricia Arquette, Molly Manning Walker, and more were also added.
“Sides will be split — both figuratively and literally (on screen) — as Midnight Madness returns to the Royal Alexandra Theatre with another stimulating concoction of unpredictable shock and ‘y’arr!’ cinema,” said Peter Kuplowsky, TIFF International Programmer, Midnight Madness. “Featuring two timely satiric provocations from Saudi Arabia (NAGA) and Serbia (Working Class Goes to Hell) — nations that are making their section debut — this year’s madness infectiously ignites with 11 o’clock numbers that go all the way to midnight courtesy of Larry Charles’ bonkers and bawdy Dicks: The Musical. A menagerie of tastes will be sated, so bottoms up!”
MIDNIGHT MADNESS PROGRAMME 2023
AGGRO DR1FT Harmony Korine | USA
North American Premiere
Boy Kills World Moritz Mohr | Germany/South Africa/USA
World Premiere
OPENING FILM
Dicks: The Musical Larry Charles | USA
World Premiere
Hell of a Summer Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk | USA/Canada
World Premiere
KILL Nikhil Nagesh Bhat | India
World Premiere
NAGA Meshal Aljaser | Saudi Arabia
World Premiere
CLOSING FILM
Riddle of Fire Weston Razooli | USA
North American Premiere
Sleep Jason Yu | South Korea
North American Premiere
When Evil Lurks Demián Rugna | Argentina
World Premiere
Working Class Goes to Hell Mladen Đorđević | Serbia
World Premiere
DISCOVERY PROGRAMME 2023
Achilles Farhad Delaram | Iran/Germany/France
World Premiere
After the fire Mehdi Fikri | France
World Premiere
A Match (Sthal) Jayant Digambar Somalkar | India
World Premiere
Andragogy Wregas Bhanuteja | Indonesia/Singapore
World Premiere
An Endless Sunday Alain Parroni | Italy/Germany/Ireland
International Premiere
Arthur&Diana Sara Summa | Germany
World Premiere
Backspot D.W. Waterson | Canada
World Premiere
Frybread Face and Me Billy Luther | USA
International Premiere
OPENING FILM
Gonzo Girl Patricia Arquette | USA
World Premiere
Hajjan Abu Bakr Shawky | Saudi Arabia/Egypt/Jordan
World Premiere
How to Have Sex Molly Manning Walker | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
I Don’t Know Who You Are M. H. Murray | Canada
World Premiere
La Suprema Felipe Holguín Caro | Colombia
World Premiere
Mandoob Ali Kalthami | Saudi Arabia
World Premiere
Mimang Kim Taeyang | South Korea
World Premiere
Seagrass Meredith Hama-Brown | Canada
World Premiere
Solitude Ninna Pálmadóttir | Iceland/Slovakia/France
World Premiere
Tautuktavuk (What We See) Carol Kunnuk, Lucy Tulugarjuk | Canada
World Premiere
The Teacher Farah Nabulsi | United Kingdom/Palestine/Qatar
World Premiere
The Tundra Within Me (Eallugierdi) Sara Margrethe Oskal | Norway
World Premiere
The Queen of My Dreams Fawzia Mirza | Canada
World Premiere
Valentina or the Serenity (Valentina o la serenidad) Ángeles Cruz | Mexico
World Premiere
Widow Clicquot Thomas Napper | France
World Premiere
Wild Woman Alán González | Cuba
World Premiere
Without Air Katalin Moldovai | Hungary
World Premiere
Yellow Bus Wendy Bednarz | United Arab Emirates
World Premiere
2023 Platform Programme
Dear Jassi Tarsem Singh Dhandwar | India
World Premiere
Platform Programme – Opening Night Film
Dream Scenario Kristoffer Borgli | USA
World Premiere
Great Absence Kei Chika-ura | Japan
World Premiere
I Told You So (Te l’avevo detto) Ginevra Elkann | Italy
World Premiere
The King Tide Christian Sparkes | Canada
World Premiere
Not A Word (Kein Wort) Hanna Slak | Germany/Slovenia/France
World Premiere
The Rye Horn (O Corno) Jaione Camborda | Spain/Belgium/Portugal
World Premiere
Sisterhood (HLM Pussy) Nora El Hourch | France
World Premiere
Shame on Dry Land (Syndabocken) Axel Petersén | Sweden
World Premiere
Spirit of Ecstasy (La Vénus d’argent) Héléna Klotz | France
World Premiere