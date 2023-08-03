The Toronto International Film Festival lineup keeps rolling in, with Midnight Madness, Discovery, and Platform programs being unveiled this week. Leading the pack is the North American premiere of Harmony Korine’s infrared action feature AGGRO DR1FT, while new films from Tarsem, Larry Charles, Patricia Arquette, Molly Manning Walker, and more were also added.

“Sides will be split — both figuratively and literally (on screen) — as Midnight Madness returns to the Royal Alexandra Theatre with another stimulating concoction of unpredictable shock and ‘y’arr!’ cinema,” said Peter Kuplowsky, TIFF International Programmer, Midnight Madness. “Featuring two timely satiric provocations from Saudi Arabia (NAGA) and Serbia (Working Class Goes to Hell) — nations that are making their section debut — this year’s madness infectiously ignites with 11 o’clock numbers that go all the way to midnight courtesy of Larry Charles’ bonkers and bawdy Dicks: The Musical. A menagerie of tastes will be sated, so bottoms up!”

MIDNIGHT MADNESS PROGRAMME 2023

AGGRO DR1FT Harmony Korine | USA

North American Premiere

Boy Kills World Moritz Mohr | Germany/South Africa/USA

World Premiere

OPENING FILM

Dicks: The Musical Larry Charles | USA

World Premiere

Hell of a Summer Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk | USA/Canada

World Premiere

KILL Nikhil Nagesh Bhat | India

World Premiere

NAGA Meshal Aljaser | Saudi Arabia

World Premiere

CLOSING FILM

Riddle of Fire Weston Razooli | USA

North American Premiere

Sleep Jason Yu | South Korea

North American Premiere

When Evil Lurks Demián Rugna | Argentina

World Premiere

Working Class Goes to Hell Mladen Đorđević | Serbia

World Premiere

DISCOVERY PROGRAMME 2023

Achilles Farhad Delaram | Iran/Germany/France

World Premiere

After the fire Mehdi Fikri | France

World Premiere

A Match (Sthal) Jayant Digambar Somalkar | India

World Premiere

Andragogy Wregas Bhanuteja | Indonesia/Singapore

World Premiere

An Endless Sunday Alain Parroni | Italy/Germany/Ireland

International Premiere

Arthur&Diana Sara Summa | Germany

World Premiere

Backspot D.W. Waterson | Canada

World Premiere

Frybread Face and Me Billy Luther | USA

International Premiere

OPENING FILM

Gonzo Girl Patricia Arquette | USA

World Premiere

Hajjan Abu Bakr Shawky | Saudi Arabia/Egypt/Jordan

World Premiere

How to Have Sex Molly Manning Walker | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

I Don’t Know Who You Are M. H. Murray | Canada

World Premiere

La Suprema Felipe Holguín Caro | Colombia

World Premiere

Mandoob Ali Kalthami | Saudi Arabia

World Premiere

Mimang Kim Taeyang | South Korea

World Premiere

Seagrass Meredith Hama-Brown | Canada

World Premiere

Solitude Ninna Pálmadóttir | Iceland/Slovakia/France

World Premiere

Tautuktavuk (What We See) Carol Kunnuk, Lucy Tulugarjuk | Canada

World Premiere

The Teacher Farah Nabulsi | United Kingdom/Palestine/Qatar

World Premiere

The Tundra Within Me (Eallugierdi) Sara Margrethe Oskal | Norway

World Premiere

The Queen of My Dreams Fawzia Mirza | Canada

World Premiere

Valentina or the Serenity (Valentina o la serenidad) Ángeles Cruz | Mexico

World Premiere

Widow Clicquot Thomas Napper | France

World Premiere

Wild Woman Alán González | Cuba

World Premiere

Without Air Katalin Moldovai | Hungary

World Premiere

Yellow Bus Wendy Bednarz | United Arab Emirates

World Premiere

2023 Platform Programme



Dear Jassi Tarsem Singh Dhandwar | India

World Premiere



Platform Programme – Opening Night Film

Dream Scenario Kristoffer Borgli | USA

World Premiere

Great Absence Kei Chika-ura | Japan

World Premiere



I Told You So (Te l’avevo detto) Ginevra Elkann | Italy

World Premiere



The King Tide Christian Sparkes | Canada

World Premiere



Not A Word (Kein Wort) Hanna Slak | Germany/Slovenia/France

World Premiere



The Rye Horn (O Corno) Jaione Camborda | Spain/Belgium/Portugal

World Premiere



Sisterhood (HLM Pussy) Nora El Hourch | France

World Premiere



Shame on Dry Land (Syndabocken) Axel Petersén | Sweden

World Premiere



Spirit of Ecstasy (La Vénus d’argent) Héléna Klotz | France

World Premiere