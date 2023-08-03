The Toronto International Film Festival lineup keeps rolling in, with Midnight Madness, Discovery, and Platform programs being unveiled this week. Leading the pack is the North American premiere of Harmony Korine’s infrared action feature AGGRO DR1FT, while new films from Tarsem, Larry Charles, Patricia Arquette, Molly Manning Walker, and more were also added.

“Sides will be split — both figuratively and literally (on screen) — as Midnight Madness returns to the Royal Alexandra Theatre with another stimulating concoction of unpredictable shock and ‘y’arr!’ cinema,” said Peter Kuplowsky, TIFF International Programmer, Midnight Madness. “Featuring two timely satiric provocations from Saudi Arabia (NAGA) and Serbia (Working Class Goes to Hell) — nations that are making their section debut — this year’s madness infectiously ignites with 11 o’clock numbers that go all the way to midnight courtesy of Larry Charles’ bonkers and bawdy Dicks: The Musical. A menagerie of tastes will be sated, so bottoms up!”

MIDNIGHT MADNESS PROGRAMME 2023

AGGRO DR1FT Harmony Korine | USA
North American Premiere

Boy Kills World Moritz Mohr | Germany/South Africa/USA
World Premiere

OPENING FILM
Dicks: The Musical Larry Charles | USA
World Premiere

Hell of a Summer Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk | USA/Canada
World Premiere

KILL Nikhil Nagesh Bhat | India
World Premiere

NAGA Meshal Aljaser | Saudi Arabia
World Premiere

CLOSING FILM
Riddle of Fire Weston Razooli | USA
North American Premiere

Sleep Jason Yu | South Korea
North American Premiere

When Evil Lurks Demián Rugna | Argentina
World Premiere

Working Class Goes to Hell Mladen Đorđević | Serbia
World Premiere

DISCOVERY PROGRAMME 2023

Achilles Farhad Delaram | Iran/Germany/France
World Premiere

After the fire Mehdi Fikri | France
World Premiere

A Match (Sthal) Jayant Digambar Somalkar | India
World Premiere

Andragogy Wregas Bhanuteja | Indonesia/Singapore
World Premiere

An Endless Sunday Alain Parroni | Italy/Germany/Ireland
International Premiere

Arthur&Diana Sara Summa | Germany
World Premiere

Backspot D.W. Waterson | Canada
World Premiere

Frybread Face and Me Billy Luther | USA
International Premiere

OPENING FILM
Gonzo Girl Patricia Arquette | USA
World Premiere

Hajjan Abu Bakr Shawky | Saudi Arabia/Egypt/Jordan
World Premiere

How to Have Sex Molly Manning Walker | United Kingdom
North American Premiere

I Don’t Know Who You Are M. H. Murray | Canada
World Premiere

La Suprema Felipe Holguín Caro | Colombia
World Premiere

Mandoob Ali Kalthami | Saudi Arabia
World Premiere

Mimang Kim Taeyang | South Korea
World Premiere

Seagrass Meredith Hama-Brown | Canada
World Premiere

Solitude Ninna Pálmadóttir | Iceland/Slovakia/France
World Premiere

Tautuktavuk (What We See) Carol Kunnuk, Lucy Tulugarjuk | Canada
World Premiere

The Teacher Farah Nabulsi | United Kingdom/Palestine/Qatar
World Premiere

The Tundra Within Me (Eallugierdi) Sara Margrethe Oskal | Norway
World Premiere

The Queen of My Dreams Fawzia Mirza | Canada
World Premiere

Valentina or the Serenity (Valentina o la serenidad) Ángeles Cruz | Mexico
World Premiere

Widow Clicquot Thomas Napper | France
World Premiere

Wild Woman Alán González | Cuba
World Premiere

Without Air Katalin Moldovai | Hungary
World Premiere

Yellow Bus Wendy Bednarz | United Arab Emirates
World Premiere

2023 Platform Programme

Dear Jassi Tarsem Singh Dhandwar | India 
World Premiere 

Platform Programme – Opening Night Film
Dream Scenario Kristoffer Borgli | USA
World Premiere

Great Absence Kei Chika-ura | Japan
World Premiere

I Told You So (Te l’avevo detto) Ginevra Elkann | Italy
World Premiere

The King Tide Christian Sparkes | Canada
World Premiere

Not A Word (Kein Wort) Hanna Slak | Germany/Slovenia/France
World Premiere

The Rye Horn (O Corno) Jaione Camborda | Spain/Belgium/Portugal
World Premiere

Sisterhood (HLM Pussy) Nora El Hourch | France
World Premiere

Shame on Dry Land (Syndabocken) Axel Petersén | Sweden
World Premiere

Spirit of Ecstasy (La Vénus d’argent) Héléna Klotz | France
World Premiere 

No more articles