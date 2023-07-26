Following the Galas and Special Presentations line-up at Toronto International Film Festival, they’ve now unveiled their documentary lineup, which includes Frederick Wiseman’s restaurant doc Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros, Errol Morris’ John le Carré film The Pigeon Tunnel, Raoul Peck’s Silver Dollar Road, Roger Ross Williams’ Stamped From the Beginning, and more.

“There’s no question it’s been a very challenging year and I think we’re waiting for the moment, for the market to correct itself for people to realize that their viewers are going to need something more than just celebrity profiles and true crime [docs],” Powers told Deadline. “There’s quite a few sales titles this year that are coming in with strong representation from companies like CAA, UTA, Submarine, Dogwoof, Cinephil, et cetera,” Powers noted. “I think that’s a sign of the strength of what these companies hope are going to have some broad appeal of these films.”

See the line-up below ahead of the festival, taking place September 7-17.

Bye Bye Tiberias Lina Soualem | France/Belgium/Qatar/Palestine North American Premiere

Sales Title

TIFF DOCS OPENING NIGHT FILM

Copa 71 Rachel Ramsay, James Erskine | United Kingdom World Premiere

Sales Title

Defiant Karim Amer | Ukraine/United Kingdom/USA World Premiere

Sales Title

Flipside Chris Wilcha | USA World Premiere

Sales Title

God is a Woman Andrés Peyrot | France/Switzerland/Panama North American Premiere

Sales Title

Homecoming Suvi West, Anssi Kömi | Finland/Norway World Premiere

In the Rearview Maciek Hamela | Poland/France/Ukraine North American Premiere

Sales Title

Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros Frederick Wiseman | France/USA North American Premiere

Sales Title

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa Lucy Walker | USA World Premiere

Sales Title

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe Robert McCallum | Canada World Premiere

Silver Dollar Road Raoul Peck | USA World Premiere

Songs of Earth Margreth Olin | Norway North American Premiere

Sales Title

Sorry/Not Sorry Caroline Suh, Cara Mones | USA World Premiere

Sales Title

Stamped From the Beginning Roger Ross Williams | USA World Premiere

Summer Qamp Jen Markowitz | Canada World Premiere

Sales Title

The Contestant Clair Titley | United Kingdom World Premiere

Sales Title

The Mother of All Lies Asmae El Moudir | Morocco/Egypt/Saudi Arabia/Qatar North American Premiere

Sales Title

The Pigeon Tunnel Errol Morris | United Kingdom/USA/Hungary International Premiere

The World is Family Anand Patwardhan | India World Premiere

Sales Title

Viva Varda! Pierre-Henri Gibert | France North American Premiere

Sales Title

Walls Kasia Smutniak | Italy World Premiere

Sales Title