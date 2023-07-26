Following the Galas and Special Presentations line-up at Toronto International Film Festival, they’ve now unveiled their documentary lineup, which includes Frederick Wiseman’s restaurant doc Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros, Errol Morris’ John le Carré film The Pigeon Tunnel, Raoul Peck’s Silver Dollar Road, Roger Ross Williams’ Stamped From the Beginning, and more.

“There’s no question it’s been a very challenging year and I think we’re waiting for the moment, for the market to correct itself for people to realize that their viewers are going to need something more than just celebrity profiles and true crime [docs],” Powers told Deadline. “There’s quite a few sales titles this year that are coming in with strong representation from companies like CAA, UTA, Submarine, Dogwoof, Cinephil, et cetera,” Powers noted. “I think that’s a sign of the strength of what these companies hope are going to have some broad appeal of these films.”

See the line-up below ahead of the festival, taking place September 7-17.

Bye Bye Tiberias Lina Soualem | France/Belgium/Qatar/Palestine North American Premiere
TIFF DOCS OPENING NIGHT FILM
Copa 71 Rachel Ramsay, James Erskine | United Kingdom World Premiere
Defiant Karim Amer | Ukraine/United Kingdom/USA World Premiere
Flipside Chris Wilcha | USA World Premiere
God is a Woman Andrés Peyrot | France/Switzerland/Panama North American Premiere
Homecoming Suvi West, Anssi Kömi | Finland/Norway World Premiere 

In the Rearview Maciek Hamela | Poland/France/Ukraine North American Premiere
Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros Frederick Wiseman | France/USA North American Premiere
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa Lucy Walker | USA World Premiere
Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe Robert McCallum | Canada World Premiere 

Silver Dollar Road Raoul Peck | USA World Premiere 

Songs of Earth Margreth Olin | Norway North American Premiere
Sorry/Not Sorry Caroline Suh, Cara Mones | USA World Premiere
Stamped From the Beginning Roger Ross Williams | USA World Premiere 

Summer Qamp Jen Markowitz | Canada World Premiere
The Contestant Clair Titley | United Kingdom World Premiere
The Mother of All Lies Asmae El Moudir | Morocco/Egypt/Saudi Arabia/Qatar North American Premiere
The Pigeon Tunnel Errol Morris | United Kingdom/USA/Hungary International Premiere 

The World is Family Anand Patwardhan | India World Premiere
Viva Varda! Pierre-Henri Gibert | France North American Premiere
Walls Kasia Smutniak | Italy World Premiere
