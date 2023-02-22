One of the breakouts at last year’s Tribeca Festival came from Alex Heller and her first-time feature The Year Between, which she wrote, directed, and stars in, following a young woman with bipolar disorder who comes home during college break. Now set for a release next month from Gravitas Ventures, the first trailer has landed for the film starring J. Smith-Cameron and Steve Buscemi (reteaming after Nancy) along with Wyatt Oleff, Emily Robinson, Kyanna Simone, and Rajeev Jacob.

Inspired by true events, college sophomore Clemence Miller is coming home to the suburbs and a bedroom in her family’s basement. After dropping out of school with a newly diagnosed mental illness, she now faces the challenges of bipolar disorder, the responsibilities of adulthood, and her damaged relationships with family and friends. Clemence struggles to figure out what it means to heal without driving everyone around her… well, crazy. As if reckoning with everything and everyone she has taken for granted wasn’t enough, Clemence has to wrestle with the thought that on top of it all, she might also just have a really bad personality.

See the trailer below.

The Year Between opens on March 3 in theaters and on VOD.