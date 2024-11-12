Henri-Georges Clouzot’s The Wages of Fear remains a standard-bearer 71 years after the fact. Its 4K restoration from Hiventy thus comes as no surprise, and––just on the basis of how good a compressed YouTube upload looks––is only too welcome. Ahead of said restoration’s Film Forum debut on November 27, Janus Films have debuted a new trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “In a squalid South American oil town, four desperate men sign on for a suicide mission to drive trucks loaded with nitroglycerin over a treacherous mountain route. As they ferry their explosive cargo to a faraway oil fire, each bump and jolt tests their courage, their friendship, and their nerves. The result is one of the greatest thrillers ever committed to celluloid, a white-knuckle ride from France’s legendary master of suspense, Henri-Georges Clouzot.”

Find preview and poster below: