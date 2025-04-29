Six years since Uncut Gems, Josh and Benny Safdie have forged separate paths—both are set to release major new films from A24 this fall. Before Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme arrives on Christmas, Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine will hit theaters on October 3. A24 is getting promotion started early, with the intense first trailer now online.

Marking a desperately needed career rejuvenation for Dwayne Johnson, the film is also a Jungle Cruise reunion for Johnson and Emily Blunt, and captures the story of legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr, who faced addiction and a rocky marriage with Dawn Staples (Blunt).

“Benny wants to create, and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting,” Johnson told Variety. “I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past. I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle [and] pain.”

See the first trailer and poster below.