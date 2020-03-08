If you were looking for a bit more of a genre bite with High-Rise, look no further than Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s acclaimed debut horror feature The Platform. The People’s Choice winner at TIFF Midnight Madness last year, the film is set in a future dystopia as prisoners are housed in stacked cells as food descends from the upper tiers of life. Netflix picked up the film for their, ahem, platform and now will give it a release in less than two weeks.

Ed Frankl said in our Sitges review, ‘There are three types of people, according to the opening lines of The Platform: those at the top, those at the bottom, and those who fall between them. That class-structure conceit forms the backbone of this ingenious Spanish horror that won the Midnight Madness sidebar at this year’s Toronto Film Festival, a twisted fantasy that aims high with socio-political ideas but never lets that get in the way of the gruesome nastiness of its Saw-like thrills.”

See the trailer below.

The Platform hits Netflix on March 20.