Returning after his Oscar-nominated directorial debut Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Pawo Choyning Dorji’s IFSN Advocate Award-shortlisted The Monk and the Gun premiered at Telluride and TIFF to much acclaim. Selected by Bhutan as their Oscar entry, the film about an American in search of a long-lost, vintage gun in Bhutan as they are in the midst of launching a democracy will open on February 2 and now the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “The Monk and The Gun captures the wonder and disruption as Bhutan becomes one of the world’s youngest democracies. Known throughout the world for its extraordinary beauty and its emphasis on Gross National Happiness, the remote Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan was the last nation to connect to the internet and television. And if that weren’t enough change, the King announced shortly afterwards that he would cede his power to the people via their vote and a new form of government: Democracy.”

See the trailer below.

The Monk and the Gun opens on February 2.